As the days grow longer and the weather warms, more Grand Junction residents are embracing the advent of spring.
Even with the current bit of cold weather, the departure of winter is nearly here, and that gives way to people’s need to start the spring cleanup of their homes and properties.
Ridding one’s home of the garbage, junk and unwanted items that accumulated over the past months, and even years, is not always as easy a task as it seems.
What is one to do about nontraditional waste, those items that are difficult to dispose of?
Luckily for some (especially those without access to a pickup or trailer), the city of Grand Junction will be collecting miscellaneous items around town in an event that dates to the early 1900s.
The annual event, which many residents have grown particularly fond of, has undergone many different titles over its more than a century-long existence. Once called “Fresh of the Daisy,” the event now goes by the simple name of “Spring Cleanup.”
“The way it works is that about a week in advance of the program, we ask residents to put out their yard waste and unusable items from their households,” said Trent Prall, the city’s public works director for the past 3½ years and a city employee for 26 years. “First week we concentrate (on picking up items) on everything north of North Avenue, second week we concentrate on everything south of North Avenue. In two weeks, the whole program is done.”
Free of charge, the program is a great opportunity for residents to spruce up their homes and yards.
The process is a fairly simple one: All items must be put on the curb in front of the address, separate from household trash containers, no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of a resident’s corresponding cleanup week. The city takes care of the rest.
“Just driving around some of the neighborhoods, you can tell there’s some debris that I bet (is there because people are) waiting for Spring Cleanup,” Prall said.
Despite the convenience of the event, there are a number of things the city is unable to pick up. These items range from liquids to e-waste to tires, amongst other things.
“Mattresses are another one that we’re not able to pick up anymore due to the landfill’s charging a separate fee for that,” Prall noted.
More on what the city will and will not pick up can be found online at gjcity.org.
“Last year, we picked up 2,500 tons of material. This year, we’re sending out 20,724 postcards or mailers to all the residents here in the city. That’s an increase of about 400 from last year,” Prall said.
To handle such a massive workload over a two-week period, Grand Junction assigns 20 employees and 20 contract truck drivers to get the job done.
According to Prall, the first week takes crews about 10 hours a day for 5½ days to get everything picked up. The second week generally takes about 40-45 hours.
“The guys are hustling. We’ve got 10 crews scattered throughout the city working on various routes to pick everything up,” Prall said.
For the cleanup, a crew consists of a worker on a skid-steer loader, a worker that’s helping to scoop waste into the loader, and two dump trucks.
As the trucks are circulating, they haul residents’ waste to a transfer facility where it is emptied into roll-off containers that are then taken to the Mesa County Landfill.
Prall said that in past years, the program took three weeks and sometimes up to a month to complete.
As the program evolved, it has become a priority to finish the job within the two-week time period.
Despite the laboriousness of it all, Prall and the city still look forward to the event each year.
“We’re really excited about the program every year. It’s one of the peak programs that we have; we have essentially all hands on deck for us as well as getting some help from the contracting community with roll-off containers and truck drivers to ensure that we have enough capacity to get this all done (in two weeks).
“It’s definitely a program and a service that we’ve been very proud to deliver here for many years,” Prall said.