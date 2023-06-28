Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Spring Creek Fire: crews battle through red flag weather

A highly visible wildfire burning west of Parachute was about 5% contained as of Tuesday evening.

Crews battled the Spring Creek Fire through red flag fire weather (gusty winds), after the fire spread by more than 2,000 acres Monday.

2023 Battlement Mesa Fire001.JPG
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel

Acres of greenery is charred by a wildfire nearby Battlement Mesa as smoke heads east with the wind on June 27, 2023.
062623 Parachute Fire
Scott Crabtree

Flames can be seen in the Spring Creek Fire on Monday. The fire, which increased by more than 2,000 acres on Monday, was at 2,577 acres on Tuesday evening.
062623 Parachute Fire
An airplane circles back over the Spring Creek Fire after dropping some retardant on the flames on Monday.
2023 Battlement Mesa Fire004.JPG
2023 Battlement Mesa Fire009.JPG
Mountains show burn scars from a wildfire that rages nearby Battlement Mesa on June 27, 2023.
2023 Battlement Mesa Fire005.JPG
A Wildland Firefighter dumps a load of water onto charred trees to help quell a wildfire above Battlement Mesa on June 27, 2023.
062623 Parachute Fire
The peak of a hill is obscured by smoke on Monday from the Spring Creek Fire burning near Parachute.

