In the past two years, the state of Colorado ranked seventh in the nation for drug use, with the total number of overdoses surpassing the national average, according to a 2020 study.
A considerable amount of the populace in Mesa County struggles with addiction, as the region saw an increase of 440% in overdose deaths between 2001-2016.
The Amos Supportive Housing Association (ASHA) hopes to address the issue of substance abuse and general addiction by hosting the “Spring into Sobriety” event.
The event, which is the first of its kind for ASHA, will be held in the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom on March 12. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
For those interested in attending, call the office of Amos Counseling to purchase your ticket in advance.
Tickets also will be available at the door for $15.
“The event will be all about a recovery-positive attitude for individuals in the community who are looking for a path to sobriety, on a path to sobriety, have friends or family on the path to recovery, or anyone who just wants to support the recovery movement,” said Jamie Eckert, the Executive Director at AMOS.
The event’s keynote speaker will be former Denver Broncos player Vance Johnson.
Johnson played 11 seasons with the Broncos and played in three Super Bowls during the 1980s. He owned several businesses in Grand Junction and on the Western Slope.
Having achieved sobriety himself, Johnson has since become an advocate and ambassador for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. The Vance Johnson Recovery Center opened in Las Vegas two years ago.
According to Eckert, Johnson will be speaking about his own struggles with addiction, how he managed to overcome it, and what his path to recovery looked like.
Local comedian Kevin Barclay will also be present. Barclay will be performing a comedic skit to examine the issue of addiction in a different, more humorous light.
A number of community members will also be featured as speakers, discussing how addiction has affected them and their loved ones.
“I know in the past we’ve struggled to show our community is recovery positive, that we as a community can and want to make a change, and that recovery from addiction is possible,” Eckert said.