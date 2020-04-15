‘Tis the season for spring cleaning, which unfortunately tends to be accompanied by an uptick by illegal dumping in the desert.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be even more spring cleaning than normal going on this year, as many people are not working and mostly confined to their homes with extra time on their hands. At the same time, the Mesa County Landfill is trying to discourage visits by residents to reduce the chance of landfill workers getting sick with COVID-19. The county’s solid waste director, Jennifer Richardson, is urging them to use commercial haulers.
What she, and local Bureau of Land Management officials, don’t want to see is illegal dumping on federal, county or other lands.
Even in a pandemic, “we’re still generating waste and we still need to manage it properly and dispose of it properly,” Richardson said.
Local BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said illegal dumping on public lands is a problem not just locally or on the Western Slope, but nationwide. He said that locally, popular dump spots are close to town, especially in the desert to the north.
“It’s really quick for people to go in there, illegally dump and get out of there,” he said.
He said materials such as tires, appliances, old recreational vehicles and trailers that can be difficult or costly to dispose of are common items people illegally dump.
The BLM at times can find evidence in the garbage pointing to whom it belonged. But Coulter said that doesn’t always lead to a criminal conviction, as sometimes people may have paid someone else who was supposed to take it to the dump but didn’t. He said when the public sees illegal dumping happening and can provide the BLM information such as vehicle license plates, that can help in prosecuting such crimes.
The BLM benefits from the help of volunteer groups who do cleanup projects, but Coulter said such work is on hold due to the current stay-at-home order by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
At the landfill, Richardson’s focus has been keeping the facility open. Meeting that goal has required measures such as suspending operations at the composting and hazard-waste-collection facilities. That has allowed Richardson to form two work crews devoted solely to landfill operation, so that if one team is exposed to COVID-19 the second can continue working.
Even as the landfill is discouraging use by residents, Richardson said more people have been going there than usual. She said part of that may be due to yard waste they are bringing that otherwise would go to the compost site.
One measure she is asking of residents is that if they or someone in their household is sick, they double-bag trash consisting of tissues and other illness-related garbage, to help protect landfill staff.
Richardson said residents might face additional fees from commercial haulers for taking extra garbage they might otherwise take to the landfill, and may have to schedule for pickup of large items. She recommends that residents contact their hauler if they have questions about its policies.