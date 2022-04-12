A spring storm that arrived Monday is expected to bring welcome moisture with it, but also a host of less desirable impacts, such as high winds, blizzard conditions and a cold front that poses challenges for local fruit growers and managers of Colorado River flows.
Winds arrived during the day Monday, and the National Weather Service predicted wind speeds overnight gusting to 40-50 mph in the valleys and 50-60 mph or more in the mountains.
Erin Walter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the bulk of the snow with the arriving cold front was expected Monday night, but dangerous travel conditions for motorists could continue into this morning.
The storm ushered in the threat of quickly freezing conditions and white-out conditions on mountain roads.
She said 12 to 18 inches of snow were possible over the Flat Tops Wilderness Area and the Elk Mountains, and possibly a foot on Vail Pass.
The storm also was expected to bring possibly a tenth to a quarter-inch of precipitation to the Grand Valley, “which is pretty good for us this time of year,” Walter said.
The storm is bringing badly needed moisture to Colorado’s mountains.
At a time of year when snowpack in the state typically peaks before spring runoff season begins in earnest, the statewide snowpack on Monday was at 88% of median, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data.
The Gunnison River and Arkansas River basins lead major basins in Colorado in snowpack totals, at 96% of median, with the Upper Colorado River Basin at 94% and the combined Yampa/White basins doing worst among major basins, at 80%.
Colorado’s snowpack is crucial to providing municipal and agricultural water supplies in the state and others in the Colorado River Basin.
The federal Colorado Basin River Forecast Center recently said Upper Colorado River Basin water supply forecasts as of April 1 range between 40% to 100% of the 1991-2020 historical April-July average. It forecasts a runoff volume of 60% to 95% of normal in the Upper Colorado basin and 70% to 100% in the Gunnison basin.
Blue Mesa Reservoir is expected to see seasonal inflows of 83% of normal. It now holds about 241,000 acre-feet of water and is expected to fill to just 349,000 acre-feet, compared to 829,500 acre-feet when full.
Lake Powell is expected to see April-July inflows of two-thirds of average. It’s now at its lowest level since first filling and is falling to levels that, in the long term, threaten to jeopardize its ability to keep generating hydroelectric power.
While the newly arrived storm will help from a water-supply perspective, it will have local growers of peaches and other fruit on edge because of temperatures that Walter said are predicted to fall to a low of 24 degrees in Grand Junction tonight into Wednesday morning.
She said the National Weather Service has issued a local freeze watch for tonight. Forecasted freezing temperatures also remain a concern for Wednesday night before temperatures are expected to warm some.
Parts of the Grand Valley last week also experienced low temperatures in the mid- to low-20s, but temperatures where most local peach-growing occurs in the Palisade area were a little milder, and impacts to growers appeared to be minimal.
Meanwhile, the cold front is ushering in another local impact that can arise in April, now that local irrigators have begun diverting Colorado River water.
In terms of river flows, warmer spring temperatures help make up for that diversion as melting mountain snow starts to fill the river.
But a cold snap can suspend that melting, with river levels then falling precipitously low in a 15-mile stretch of the river between where water is diverted in the Palisade area and where the Gunnison River meets the Colorado River downstream.
That stretch is important to endangered and threatened fish in the Colorado River, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service likes to see flows in that stretch stay above 810 cubic feet per second to protect their habitat.
On Monday, representatives with the federal Bureau of Reclamation, local irrigation entities and other water interests agreed to release up to 2,000 acre-feet of water into the river this week to try to keep the flows above that level.
The water will come from Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County, from what’s called a historic user pool that is stored there and is allocated for Western Slope benefits.