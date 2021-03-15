By the time you read this, the weekend Snow-tastrophe is certain to have forced half the Front Range to eat the other half.
The survivors will emerge from the Snow-clear Fallout and forge on, giving unsolicited lectures to each other about how fickle the weather can be during spring in the Rockies. This sentiment will be treated like an original thought by people trying to be polite.
Meanwhile, here on the Western Slope, we will be resigned to “probably give the Lunch Loops a day or two to dry out” before life returns to normal.
Spring snowstorms like this weekend’s attack from Blizzilla highlight a contrast in my outdoor ethos. After spending November pleading for an early storm to kick off the ski season, I find myself less interested in storms that occur closer to the vernal equinox.
By the time the Shamrock Shake is available, I’m ready to get things moving into my summer pursuits. It’s an unfortunate period in which my ambitions outpace climatological reason.
That’s not true for many Coloradans, however.
A number of the state’s residents will be disappointed if they can’t stretch their winter hobbies into June, much less an April dismount.
And so, for them, the events portrayed in this past weekend’s Snow of Revelation will do to their ski season what Marvel did to the runtime of movies.
For me, however, this time of year I’m either in need of surgery or so happy that I don’t need surgery that I’m thinking it best to tie things up early and switch to safer modes of recreation.
Spring is an angsty time and, for me, that angst manifests in wanting to hit the trails and trade in my studded tires for the seasonals — an act of hubris so certain to detonate a Powder Keg that I might as well laugh in the face of God.
But, even for those ready to get on with the changing of the seasons, there’s a shared benefit from a good Snowmageddon that we can find common cause with: snowpack totals!
It takes a special kind of dork to check in on snowpack numbers with any regularity, and I am such kind of dork — as are many who live in spitting distance of the Colorado River.
For those of us who have the desert handy, keeping the high country snowed in for as long as possible is advantageous to our later-season pursuits.
Spending all winter looking at percentage totals south of 100 hasn’t inspired confidence for a fast float season or a slow fire season — both of which are key to good summers in western Colorado.
Heading into this recent Mass Snow-stinction Snow-vent, snowpack in the state was looking grim and, no matter how big a Snow-teorite hits the state, it’s still going to be wanting as the runoff season begins.
However, if you’re a river rafter, fisherman or just think the fine folks in Vegas should have potable water, then these storms make things better, and right now “better” is preferable to the alternative.
n
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.