Annual aerial survey work last year, although curtailed because of the pandemic, remained sufficient to show that the spruce beetle remains the most damaging forest pest in Colorado for the ninth straight year.
The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State Forest Service last year were forced to prioritize where they did aerial surveys in order to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. That meant they monitored 16.3 million acres from the air, down from 30.2 million acres the year prior, thus preventing comparisons of survey results between 2020 and other years.
“Despite the modified flights, observers were able to detect and track pests infesting areas of forests that were previously unaffected, including the spruce beetle and Douglas-fir beetle. While the intensity of these two native bark beetles decreased in 2020, they continue to infest and kill previously unaffected stands,” the agencies said this week in a news release.
The need to focus on high- and moderate-priority areas meant that crews weren’t able to do overflights of Grand Mesa, or the western and northern portions of the Uncompahgre National Forest closer to Grand Junction. While the spruce beetle previously has been a problem on Grand Mesa in years past, it has affected fairly minimal new acreage there in recent years.
The Colorado State Forest Service says the spruce beetle continues to infest high-elevation Engelmann spruce throughout much of the state, and the small, native bark beetle has affected at least 1.88 million cumulative acres in the state since 2000, killing trees in about 40% of Engelmann spruce forests.
Among areas being affected currently by spruce beetles are southern Colorado, and Gunnison and Chaffee counties.
While most recent large outbreaks of mountain pine beetles have subsided, a big exception is an outbreak in the Taylor Canyon area of the Gunnison National Forest, where 260 infested acres have been treated through removal and thinning of trees. According to the Forest Service, the outbreak threatens one of the largest remaining mature lodgepole pine forests in the state not affected by the mountain pine beetle epidemic in the 2000s.
Since the mid-1990s, the mountain pine beetle has affected roughly 80%, or about 3.4 million acres, of ponderosa-lodgepole pine in Colorado, according to the Colorado State Forest Service.
Among other pest impacts, the Douglas-fir beetle continues to invade Douglas-fir trees in central and southern Colorado, with severe infestations in Gunnison, Saguache, Hinsdale and Mineral counties.
Officials note that weather can exacerbate the activity of spruce and Douglas-fir beetles and other pests. Drought conditions starting last summer and fall have further weakened trees and intensified infestations.
“Spurred by drought conditions, the roundheaded pine beetle and associated native bark beetles continue to affect ponderosa pine forests in Dolores and La Plata counties in southwest Colorado,” the agencies said in their news release.
Insect infestations can make forests more prone to catastrophic wildfires like those that hit the state last year.
The aerial survey showed that the western spruce budworm continues to be the most damaging and widespread forest defoliator in the state. Defoliation can weaken trees to the point that bark beetles can kill them.
Authorities also continue to monitor areas of downed trees due to avalanches in recent years, as well due to windstorms like a so-called “derecho” storm that struck areas including Grand Mesa last year. Such areas are prone to insect infestations and other concerns such as a root disease that has been detected in many stands of trees after the derecho storm.
“With information from the survey, we better understand the health of our forests and can focus our efforts where they’ll make the biggest impact,” Mike Lester, state forester and director of the Colorado State Forest Service, said in the release.
Said Tammy Angel, acting regional forester for the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region, “Where possible, managing forests for age and species diversity can increase resiliency while ensuring diverse wildlife habitat, cleaner air and water, timber and grazing resources, and greener, safer landscapes for recreation.”