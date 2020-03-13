St. Mary's Medical Center is implementing additional visitor restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, St. Mary's said they will be limiting visitors to two adults per patient, per visit. People with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat and body aches, etc. will not be allowed in. Additionally, the hospital will not allow children under the age of 18 to visit.
Visitors will also not be allowed to bring gifts from outside the hospital.
For more information, please go to the Mesa County Health Department website at https://health.mesacounty.us/.