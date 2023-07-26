With the help of human hands, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System surgical robot comes to life to perform soft tissue surgeries at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday. BOTTOM: Four rotating arms reach down from an apparatus to perform various tasks on a test dummy to mimic the surgical capabilities of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System robot
The grasping instrument of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System measures no larger than a few centimeters, showing how versatile the instruments can be for surgeons compared to humans fingers, seen at St. Mary’s on July 25, 2023.
Peering through the lens of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System shows two moveable arms with various instruments for grasping, cutting, moving and much more with a fully revolvable apparatus that acts as a wrist to give surgeons complete control during a procedure, seen at St. Mary’s on July 25, 2023.
A live camera shows all the surgical capabilities of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System robot in live view at St. Mary’s on July 25, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Four rotating arms reach down from an apparatus to perform various tasks on a test dummy to mimic the surgical capabilities of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System robot at St. Mary’s on July 25, 2023.
Four rotating arms reach down from an apparatus to perform various tasks on a test dummy to mimic the surgical capabilities of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System at St. Mary’s on July 25, 2023.
With the help of human hands, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System comes to life to perform soft tissue surgeries at St. Mary’s, seen on July 25, 2023.
It’s not an iSurgeon, but it is a robot, at least of sorts.
While it doesn’t operate on its own, the fourth da Vinci Xi Robotic System model robot that St. Mary’s Hospital is adding to its medical repertoire does allow surgeons to do complicated tasks with minimal impacts to patients.