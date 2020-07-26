Now, the plot of land off of 25½ Road and Patterson Road is just 10,000 square feet of dirt, weeds and rocks. But by mid-2021, it will be a bustling clinic to provide primary care for people in Grand Junction.
SCL Health broke ground on the new clinic on Wednesday. The occasion was a milestone in a process that began about three years ago after conducting the latest Mesa County Health Community Needs Assessment. One piercing takeaway that stuck with officials was that the valley was short about 26 physicians.
“As we have seen the growth of the valley we’ve also seen a primary care shortage,” said Dr. Elizabeth Buisker, a family medicine physician and medical director for St. Mary’s Medical Group. “When I’m in my administrative role, I get to help direct projects and choose where the strategy and direction of our organization is going.”
The assessment, which was conducted in 2017 and surveyed over 1,500 Mesa County residents, found that about 17.7% of residents were unable to schedule a physician appointment as soon as they thought was needed; 15.1% were told that the clinic or doctor’s office wasn’t accepting any new patients; and 11.4% were told that their health insurance wasn’t accepted.
“The organization is really filling a need in the community. We wanted to answer that call to fill that gap.” said Lee Syphus, vice president of group operations for SCL Medical Group. “We want to be able to expand access to care.”
Since February and until the grand opening of the clinic, physicians have been proactive to fill that gap by operating out of leased space across from St. Mary’s Medical Center. At its peak, the clinic will employ 28 people.
The facility is being developed by Real Estate Agent Dale Beede of S.U.R.E LLC. The construction work will be done by PNCI Construction.
For Buisker, who comes from a family of medical professionals, opening day in 2021 will give her the tools to continue her lifelong dream of helping people.
“Being able to help communities stay healthy is why I went into medicine,” she said. “To have a project like this that I’ve been able to oversee is really fulfilling.”