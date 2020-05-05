Fifty-eight-year-old San Francisco native Joe Lenney was hiking in the Basalt area on the morning of March 21 when he began to feel achy with a headache and chills.
By March 31, he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was flown to the St. Mary’s Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, where he battled for his life for about 13 days, five of which were spent in a coma, He was discharged from the hospital April 15.
Getting back to full strength won’t be easy, but Lenney is getting stronger every day. On Friday, he hiked 3 miles, when three weeks earlier he was leaving St. Mary’s Medical Center with the aid of a walker.
Unable to speak to, see or even be in the same building as her husband while he was in the ICU, a COVID-19 isolated Martha Davis waited in their Basalt home for any news, hoping for the best.
She first noticed something was off with her husband the day he went to the hospital. When he arrived at Aspen Valley Hospital, his oxygen was tested at 80% (95%-100% is considered average and anything under 90% is low). Within 24 hours, it dropped to 60% and he was flown to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction.
“First they put him on oxygen and I thought he’d get better, but then I was told he was going under and that they needed to intubate him,” she recalled. She said it all happened so fast.
“I was told I had to say goodbye to him while I was in complete isolation,” she said.
Karyll Gonzalez, a pulmonary critical care physician at St. Mary’s, explained there was a real possibility that Lenney wasn’t going to wake up from the coma. He was in good physical health with no underlying conditions before he became sick with the virus. No one he knows is or ever was sick with COVID-19.
Gonzalez has had plenty of experience using ventilators for patients but, as he explained, his patients typically only need to be on the machine for three to five days, whereas COVID-19 patients can be on it for up to two weeks.
He said that COVID-19 can cause Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and ventilators help get patients back to 100% oxygen.
“Joe had what we would classify as severe ARDS,” he said.
Gonzalez said that once Lenney arrived and they got his numbers back, they went into a protective strategy.
Lenney said he didn’t remember anything about what happened at the Aspen hospital or Grand Junction until April 11.
“My recollection of getting sick starts getting fuzzy on March 25,” Lenney said. “Every week I’m getting stronger. When I got home I needed to use a walker, I wasn’t steady, I was winded and very shaky.”
Davis said Lenney gets winded at times and has to take a few breaks and extra breaths, but his stamina improves daily.
She thinks helping with his recovery is a lot easier than the “torture” of not knowing if he was going to get better. There was a period of about 10 days during which Davis couldn’t see or hear from him outside of Facetiming with his nursing staff.
Every morning she would wake up, usually after a mostly sleepless night, and wouldn’t hear from his doctors until the afternoon, some days as late as 3 p.m.
Davis said the nurses were so helpful and understanding.
“I lived for the calls with nurses. They were so forthcoming and gentle with me and talked with me while standing next to him,” she said.
She said she had to call the ER in the morning to make sure nothing happened and tried to stay in contact anyway she could.
After her isolation, she headed to Grand Junction.
“I drove to St. Marys from Basalt just so I could look (Dr. Gonzalez) in the eyes. That was life-saving for me,” she said.
Gonzalez says the COVID-19 pandemic has not only made it difficult for patients and their families to communicate with each other, but for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to connect with their own families as well.
The doctor takes precautions with his home life, too.
When he comes home after work, he makes sure his work clothes don’t come into the house and tries to keep as much distance as he can from his wife, who is five months pregnant.
“We’re sleeping in separate bedrooms on opposite ends of the house,” he said.
Still, they spend time together when they can.
“We still try to always have dinner together and go on walks around the neighborhood,” he said.