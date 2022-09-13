Michele Arnold

St. Mary’s Medical Center announced Monday that it has hired Michele Arnold as its new vice president and chief medical officer.

Arnold previously worked for Providence-Swedish Health Services in Seattle, serving as the chief medical officer for Swedish Medical Center in Issaquah, Washington, and as regional executive medical director of the musculoskeletal service lines. The press release from St. Mary’s said that, during her tenure in the Evergreen State, Arnold’s focus on growth, transformation and stewardship “brought improved performance outcomes that endured the impacts of COVID-19.”