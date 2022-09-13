St. Mary’s Medical Center announced Monday that it has hired Michele Arnold as its new vice president and chief medical officer.
Arnold previously worked for Providence-Swedish Health Services in Seattle, serving as the chief medical officer for Swedish Medical Center in Issaquah, Washington, and as regional executive medical director of the musculoskeletal service lines. The press release from St. Mary’s said that, during her tenure in the Evergreen State, Arnold’s focus on growth, transformation and stewardship “brought improved performance outcomes that endured the impacts of COVID-19.”
Before her tenure with Swedish Health Services, she served as the chief medical informatics officer and medical group vice president for Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“I am thrilled to join the community and honored to team up with the skilled caregivers and leaders at St. Mary’s to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care to the people of the Grand Valley and beyond,” Arnold said in St. Mary’s statement.
The hospital cited Arnold’s “leadership in safety and quality” and “proven ability to expand services and programs” in its decision to hire Arnold.
Arnold is a graduate of Texas A&M and completed her residency at the Texas Health Science Center at the San Antonio Department of Rehabilitation Medicine. Last year, she earned her Executive MBA from the University of Washington.
She’s board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and subspecialty-certified in Neuromuscular Medicine.