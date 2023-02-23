Ashley Thurow has always been busy leading a group of health care providers in offering cheaper health care to Western Slope residents.
Now, the certified public accountant is about to add to her already packed schedule.
She’s to become vice president of finance at St. Mary’s Medical Center, but still remain on the job as executive director of Monument Health.
“It’s a continuation of what we’ve already been working on,” Thurow said.
“I’ve been here for two years, and during that time we’ve had some pretty tangible results with large employers as well as the (state’s health care) exchange,” she added. “Our work isn’t done, and this opportunity is going to allow me to continue to do that work.”
Monument Health, established in 2015, is what is known as a clinically integrated network, a relatively new concept in providing medical services to patients. They are based not on the more traditional fee-for-service billing model, but one on value-based care. That means providers are compensated on patient outcomes.
It started as a small collaboration between Rocky Mountain Health Plans, St. Mary’s and Primary Care Physicians.
Since its inception, the network has grown to be the largest on the Western Slope and has served as a model for other areas of the state.
By 2021, the network had three hospitals, 230 primary care providers and a slew of specialists located in Grand Junction, Fruita, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, Delta and Montrose, and served more than 20,000 patient-members.
That has since grown to include more than 900 providers and 75,000 members.
It works because of an emphasis on preventative medicine, catching health problems with patients before they grow into something life-threatening. That’s not only what patients prefer, but it also helps reduce overall medical costs to insurers.
At about the same time, St. Mary’s itself has also grown, at least in the sense that it and its parent company, SCL Health, was acquired by the Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, which has a slew of hospitals and clinics in several Western states.
Earlier this year, Intermountain and UCHealth teamed up to create a new integrated network called SelectHealth, which brings together about 700 primary care physicians and hundreds of clinics and hospitals across the state. It also offers a new health insurance option for Coloradans.
Like Intermountain and SCL Health, UCHealth is a nonprofit health system that operates 12 acute-care hospitals in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. It is affiliated with the University of Colorado Hospital and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
SelectHealth is its insurance provider that has more than 1 million members in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.
Monument Health isn’t part of that network, but may be one day.
“Our top priority, both at Monument Health and St. Mary’s, is to look at that entity as what’s going to bring the most benefit to western Colorado,” Thurow said. “Our priority is western Colorado and the community.”
Bryan Johnson, president at St. Mary’s, said both networks have the same aim as his hospital, to curtail costs and help lower patients’ premiums.
“We’ve had a close relationship with Monument Health since its inception, and we’ve been tightly aligned both in our strategic direction and our processes,” Johnson said. “This will make it even stronger going forward as we look toward expanding those (value-based) products, and doing what we consider to be good care for our community.”
Thurow holds business degrees at the University of Arizona and George Washington University. Before joining Monument Health, she focused on health care payment reform, and has worked at such places as Deloitte, Evolent Health and Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Reporter
