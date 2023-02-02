St. Mary’s Hospital dedicated its new state-of-the-art medical laboratory Wednesday, which not only is expected to improve efficiency, but also help the medical center save money, its directors say.
The new $53 million facility replaces an older lab that was originally built in 1973.
“It needed to be replaced so we can keep up with future equipment needs and the needs of health care to make sure we are doing things faster, more accurately and less expensive,” St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson said at a dedication ceremony for the new facility. “This lab meets all those criteria. As efficiency in this lab goes up, the costs go down.”
The lab, which employs about 80 technicians, provides services for more than 125 clinics, practices and health care agencies in western Colorado.
Those services are histology (the study of tissue and cells), cytology (the biology of cells), pathology (the causes and effects of diseases), blood bank, transfusion services, microbiology, molecular and a full clinical laboratory for such things as chemistry, hematology, urinalysis and fertility.
“We process over 2 million specimens annually,” said Kevin Dryanski, laboratory services director.
“The amount of time it takes labs to be accurately completed on our new automation line will decrease by at least 5 minutes for most specimens, and for some tests it will be even faster,” he added.
“With this new facility, we are truly the most efficient, advanced lab between Denver and Salt Lake, ” Dryanski added.
That automation line also automatically transfers test results into patients’ electronic files immediately, giving their doctors a quicker turnaround time in determining treatments for their patients.
That automated embedding technology in pathology, for example, is one of less than 200 such systems in the nation, hospital officials said.
The new lab has 20,196 square feet of space, replacing the old 15,000 square foot facility.
“For everyone in health care for the past few years, it has been a struggle because of the pandemic, and I have been so proud of all of the laboratory staff putting in the incredible effort during that time, oftentimes understaffed and under spaced and under supplied, but still providing accurate and timely lab results,” said Dr. Tara Marshall, a pathologist and medical director of the lab.