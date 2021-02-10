St. Mary’s Medical Center is doing a solid for Colorado Mesa University in its attempt to build a new health sciences building.
The hospital is to announce later today that it is donating $3 million to the university to help build its new Health Sciences Center, construction for which has already begun and is expected to be completed by the fall.
It is not only the largest donation CMU has ever received, but it also is the largest single donation the hospital has ever given.
“If you look at both St. Mary’s and CMU, you can almost say in the same sentence that what we do is not just for the Grand Valley, but for the region in terms of serving patient care and students,” CMU President Tim Foster said Tuesday.
“This represents not just an intertwined past with CMU, but an intertwined future for our two organizations,” added Bryan Johnson, St. Mary’s president and chief executive officer. “We’ve always been committed to each other as organizations, and this furthers that. Our medical staff is very excited about this. It’s exciting for St. Mary’s and, hopefully, for CMU also.”
As a result of the large donation, the hospital will get to name the new facility: St. Mary’s/SCL Health Medical Education Center.
At the same time that is to happen, Community Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Thomas told The Daily Sentinel that his hospital, too, is donating to the project, and also in a big way.
Even though Community is in the midst of its own fundraising campaign for its planned new $5 million cancer center, the hospital’s board has decided to donate $1 million to the construction of the CMU center. Like St. Mary’s, it also is its largest single donation.
“We have to because we all need this,” Thomas said. “This is going to be such a good program for all of us, the whole region. We all are going to need providers and great therapists.”
The new center is to house the university’s newly created degree programs for physician assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy, which is about to graduate its first 15 students in May with another 47 in the pipeline over the next couple of years.
Once completed, the new 24,000-square-foot center will include two 30-student classrooms, six student breakout rooms and clinical exam rooms. It is to have two additional classrooms and two instructional labs for the PT program, and two classrooms and one lab for the OT program.
The creation of that program, along with the new building, is crucial in helping to expand the number of medical professionals in those fields, which Johnson and Thomas said is in dire need.
To put it into perspective, the number of students who applied to be in that first graduating class was around 1,500, said Amy Bronson, director of CMU’s physician assistant program.
“We’re building the building in order to be able to grow class sizes,” Bronson said. “We continue to dream a little bit bigger.”
Both Thomas and Johnson said it makes sense from a hospital-management perspective to invest in such programs, not only for the good of their hospitals, but for the community specifically and rural medical care in general.
The two men said there is a tremendous need for medical professionals in these fields. At the same time, there is a dearth of places students can go to get trained in them.
“This has been a huge need for us for years now, because there are always shortages and we’re always trying to recruit, and they are hard to recruit,” Johnson said.
“We see it as more of an investment in our workforce than a donation,” Thomas added. “CMU has been just an awesome partner in helping us enhance our workforce, training, educating the people we need to serve this community.”
Foster said the university has tried for about four years now to get funding from the Colorado Legislature for the project, which is its top capital construction priority. It worked, but then, because of other state budget priorities, the promised money was taken away.
In 2019, the university was to get $8.9 million, but that money was diverted to fund all-day kindergarten. Then last year, the university was on tap to receive $9.7 million, but that, too, went away. This time because of the pandemic and its impact on the state’s economy.
As recently as last December, Foster told the main legislative committee that oversees capital construction funding that he would settle for $5 million, but now doesn’t plan to push for that request. Instead, he hopes it will go to the university’s second priority, a $23 million expansion and renovation of its Kinesiology Department, which focuses on physical wellness and sports medicine.
With the additional $4 million from the Grand Valley’s two main hospitals, Foster said he no longer needs state aid for this project. Thanks to those donations, the university has raised about $12 million for the $14 million project.
“Sometimes its good to fake left and go right,” Foster said. “This was high on the list, twice. We needed to get this done, so we made the decision to fund raise for it instead.”
Those contributions have inspired others to give, too, including from such well-known benefactors as the El Pomar Foundation, the Bacon Family Foundation and the Boettcher Foundation, along with many other private donations.