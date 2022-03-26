The Lincoln Park Stadium project is expected to finish on time, with an expected completion date of May 9.
Stadium Improvement Committee Chair Bruce Hill said things are moving along at the stadium, which suffered a setback in January when a crane tipped over onto the project area, ruining several steel beams and leaving officials wondering whether the steel could be replaced and the project completed by its expected date and in time for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Since the replacement steel was delivered in late February, there have been little things here and there but nothing major to put the approximately $11 million project off track, Hill said Friday.
“It feels like it’s just going good,” Hill said.
Upgrading the stadium lighting to LED lights, an addition to the project approved by Grand Junction City Council in the fall, might not be done by the project’s expected completion date, but will likely be done by JUCO, Hill said.
Switching the field at Suplizio to artificial turf is still expected to happen in 2023, Hill said.
“I’m just super excited things are moving forward like they should be after that setback with the crane falling over,” Hill said.
Hill said he isn’t sure if an official cause of the accident has been released, but it appears there was some bad soil underneath where the crane was parked that caved in and caused the crane to fall over.
“That is the definition of bad luck,” Hill said.
The first events are expected to be high school graduations starting May 9 before JUCO starts up later in May.