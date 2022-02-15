After a crane accident delayed the building of a new stadium, a replacement shipment of steel has project officials feeling optimistic about making a May 9 deadline. Shaw Construction crews will work additional hours.
Anthony Bridge installs metal tubing Monday for lighting on the stands at Suplizio Field. A shipment of replacement steel was delivered early, putting the stadium project back on schedule to finish in time for the Alpine Bank National Junior College World Series in late May.
Anthony Bridge installs metal tubing for lighting on the stands at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colo., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. New steel for the project was delivered Monday.
Photos by Barton Glasser/Special to the Sentinel
Anthony Bridge installs metal tubing Monday for lighting on the stands at Suplizio Field. A shipment of replacement steel was delivered early, putting the stadium project back on schedule to finish in time for the Alpine Bank National Junior College World Series in late May.
Golfers watch workers with Shaw construction work on the stands at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colo., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. New steel for the project was delivered Monday.
A Shaw Construction worker walks beneath the stands being rebuilt at Suplizio Field. The renovations are to cost $10.5 million.
The Lincoln Park stadium improvement project has been handed a major boost, with the city of Grand Junction announcing Monday that a shipment of replacement steel was arriving a week early.
Several steel beams being used in the Suplizio Field project were rendered unusable Jan. 19 when a crane toppled over and onto the beams. Officials had been cautiously optimistic that replacement steel could get to Grand Junction by the end of February and, if that happened, officials said the project could still be completed on schedule.
There had been some concerns about supply chain issues putting the project even further behind schedule, however.
Now, that hurdle has been cleared. The city of Grand Junction said in a press release that the steel was scheduled to arrive Monday.
Bruce Hill, stadium improvement committee chair, was among those optimistic about the project finishing on time and in time for the Alpine Bank National Junior College World Series. He said his optimism is growing with the steel arriving so early.
“It feels super comfortable that (contractor Shaw Construction) can meet our expected completion date, which is May 9,” Hill said.
Erecting the steel at the baseball stadium will start Feb. 21, according to the city’s announcement. Hill said the steel work on the west stands of the football stadium will follow.
“I think you’ll see them coming up just moving along,” Hill said.
Completing the project by May 9 would mean the improvements will all be in place in time for the highly attended JUCO World Series, which begins May 28 at Suplizio Field.
The National Junior College Athletic Association declined to comment.
To make up for lost time, Shaw’s project team will work additional hours, according to a previous announcement from the city. The $10.5 million stadium renovation project has a $500,000 contingency in its budget. Other parts of the project not affected by the crane incident have continued on schedule, Hill said.
“That (the steel) was the main one, and that’s been resolved,” Hill said. “So there’s a lot of optimism on the side of the contractor and the committee. We’re glad it worked out well in these times of uncertainty.”