Stage 1 fire restrictions in Mesa County were lifted today following a stretch of increased rain in the region.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office decision comes a week after the the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests rescinded their Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on National Forest lands.
“Higher than normal humidity and monsoonal rain has improved fire conditions in Mesa County allowing for fire restrictions to be rescinded,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release regarding the decision, which was made in partnership with local Bureau of Land Management officials.
The restrictions were lifted as of 12:01 a.m. today after initially being put in place in mid June.
Still, county officials encourage residents to remain cautious to prevent wildfires by not leaving fires unattended; making sure fire pits and campfires are completely out and cold to the touch; safely disposing of cigarettes and securing trailer chains to prevent them from dragging.
Burning trash is never permitted and fireworks are prohibited on federal land.
WHITE RIVER NATIONAL FOREST LIFTS RESTRICTIONS
At the same time, the Stage 1 fire restrictions for the White River National Forest are also being lifted.
“The recent rains have improved conditions considerably. However, we are still in a drought and things can dry out quickly. Please use caution with campfires. Put out all campfires and make sure the ashes are cold before you leave them,” Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a news release announcing the change.
The restrictions officially lifted on White River National Forest lands beginning today.