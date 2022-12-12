Nicole Legge places her baby Elaina in the NHL Stanley Cup trophy for photos at the Lower Valley Fire District fire station No. 31 in Fruita on Monday. The Colorado Avalanche was awarded the Stanley Cup after a 4-2 series victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this past June. The Stanley Cup, which was first awarded in 1893, has a tradition of travel with players from the championship team given the opportunity to take the famous trophy anywhere and everywhere. The winning team also takes the trophy around the region so fans have the opportunity to see and take photos of the Cup.
Colorado Avalanche fans Justin Young, top left, poses with the Stanley Cup Trophy with his dad Ernie Young, top right, and sones Lane Young, 7, left, and 6-year-old Dawson Young at the Lower Valley Fire District fire station No. 31 in Fruita on Monday.
NHL and Colorado Avalanche fans gather outside the Lower Valley Fire District, fire station No. 31 in Fruita waiting to see the Stanley Cup. Some fans waiting more than two hours.
Erik Sebesta is bundled up waiting for the Stanley Cup to arrive.
One of the championship rings given to the Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
Phil Pritchard from the Hockey Hall of Fame delivers the Stanley Cup the Lower Valley Fire District Station 31 on Monday.
Lower Valley Fire District Fire Chief Frank (left) lower valley fire chief Frank Cavaliere, and hockey fans Shawn Camp and Jackson Wilson pose with the Stanley Cup on Monday.
Jackson Wilson, director of hockey for the River Hawk Sports Club poses with the Stanley Cup.
The NHL Stanley Cup Trophy was at the Lower Valley Fire District fire station No. 31 in Fruita on Monday for fans take enjoy.
The Colorado Avalanche was awarded the Stanley Cup after a 4-2 series victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this past June. The Stanley Cup, which was first awarded in 1893, has a tradition of travel with players from the championship team given the opportunity to take the famous trophy anywhere and everywhere. The winning team also takes the trophy around the region so fans have the opportunity to see and take photos of the Cup.