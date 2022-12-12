The NHL Stanley Cup Trophy was at the Lower Valley Fire District fire station No. 31 in Fruita on Monday for fans take enjoy.

The Colorado Avalanche was awarded the Stanley Cup after a 4-2 series victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this past June. The Stanley Cup, which was first awarded in 1893, has a tradition of travel with players from the championship team given the opportunity to take the famous trophy anywhere and everywhere. The winning team also takes the trophy around the region so fans have the opportunity to see and take photos of the Cup.