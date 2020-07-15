Starting today, you’ll have to wear a mask if you want to enter any of Grand Junction’s Starbucks buildings.
The Seattle-based coffee chain announced its decision to make masks mandatory for entry in a news release on July 9. The order affects all Starbucks-owned stores, according to the release, therefore leaving licensed locations such as those within supermarkets and book stores out of the corporation’s jurisdiction.
“We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” the company said in the news release.
In jurisdictions where there is no mandate, such as Mesa County, un-masked customers may opt for curbside pickup, the release said. The licensed stores will still follow CDC guidelines, a Starbucks spokesperson wrote in an email to The Daily Sentinel.
Starbucks will also increase health protocols on its end. All employees are required to wear masks and have their temperature taken before their shift, and thoroughly sanitize throughout the day, the release said.
Signs have been posted outside of, and inside of, some Starbucks in the area, such as the one at 1350 North Ave. Kris Boothe and Dennis Terhune had no issue hearing about the mask requirement.
“It doesn’t matter to me as long as I have my mask,” Terhune said.
“It really shouldn’t be an issue to anyone. People need to stop politicizing masks,” Boothe added. “Wearing your mask is about saving other people. Just research basic epidemiology.”
Other national stores to make masks mandatory for entry include REI, Costco, AT&T and Dollar Tree.
Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, commended Starbucks and other chains for taking this step but said that it’s about time they do so.
“I think they’re behind a lot of our local businesses that have already been doing these mandates,” she said.
While she didn’t have a list of every business in Grand Junction with a mask mandate, Schwenke mentioned that a star rating system for businesses complying with health orders, which will be unveiled today, will quantify that.