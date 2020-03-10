StarTek’s Grand Junction office will close this June, several employees confirmed to The Daily Sentinel on Monday.
The closure is due to financial reasons, according to one employee, who wished to remain anonymous.
The business, which employs several hundred workers in its Grand Junction call center at 2830 North Ave., Suite A, will begin layoffs at the end of May and officially close sometime in June, according to an employee.
An employee confirmed the receipt of a letter on Monday announcing the closure.
The letter explained the business decision to ramp down operations and close the Grand Junction campus.
The heartbroken StarTek employee said the letter states their separation date is expected on or around June 7.
The local branch of StarTek, an outsourcing services firm, provides a call service center for clients focused on customer care, acquisition, order processing and technical support. As of mid-2018, it employed nearly 700 people locally and announced plans to add another 200 jobs that summer.
StarTek operates a dozen locations in North America, including in Greenwood Village south of Denver.
The Sentinel could not confirm whether any Grand Junction employees would be allowed to transfer to another location.
StarTek’s Grand Junction office and its corporate headquarters in Greenwood Village could not be reached for comment despite several attempts by Daily Sentinel staff. It had not updated its website or Facebook page with information regarding the closure as of Monday evening.
Several StarTek employees leaving the office about 5 p.m. Monday declined to comment.
Other StarTek locations in Colorado have shuttered in recent years.
In February 2018, the Colorado Springs location closed and laid off 261 employees, according to The Denver Post.
Later that year, StarTek closed its Greeley call center and eliminated nearly 200 jobs, according to The Greeley Tribune.
Grand Junction and Greenwood Village are the final two StarTek facilities in Colorado.
It has locations in 10 countries outside North America and employs about 45,000 people worldwide, according to its website.
n
Sentinel staff writer Alex Zorn contributed to this story.