An organizational ally of entrepreneurs and small business owners on the Western Slope now has more resources and freedom than ever to continue its mission.
Startup Colorado was founded in 2011 at the University of Colorado Law School’s Silicon Flatirons Center by Phil Weiser, now the state’s attorney general, and TechStars Co-Founder Brad Feld. Six years later, it became a full-time organization that supports rural entrepreneurs across 53 counties in Colorado through a variety of services.
Last week, Startup Colorado announced that it had relaunched as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The program was originally going to sunset in July 2022 after five years of funding, but the results of a study of the program’s impact inspired the organization’s leaders to apply for nonprofit status.
“After a study in which we asked a lot of our partners throughout the state and a bunch of entrepreneurs that we work with and business support organizations, trying to determine the impact if Startup Colorado didn’t exist anymore, we learned that there was still a lot of work we could do in supporting rural entrepreneurs, so it was decided that we would continue to exist,” said Startup Colorado Communications Director Margaret Hedderman.
“Part of that study showed that we could better support rural entrepreneurs if we were an independent nonprofit instead of being tied to the university because our team’s purely rural and not based in Boulder, so that was kind of the impetus whenever we decided to continue as an organization.”
Startup Colorado served as the fiscal agent, lead organizer and largest sponsor for West Slope Startup Week in Grand Junction in 2019 and 2022, and many of the beneficiaries of its services are located across the region. Hedderman and Startup Colorado Executive Director Delaney Keating both live in Durango and know the organization’s importance for rural businesses.
“In terms of the Western Slope in general, we do a lot of work with rural entrepreneurs throughout the region,” Hedderman said. “We’ve funded both a lot of entrepreneurs and business support organizations through our scholarship and sponsorship programs. We’ve also had numerous entrepreneurs participate in our founder CO-OPetition, which is an idea stage pre-accelerator program, and I believe that three or four of them were in Grand Junction. We’ve done a lot in terms of supporting entrepreneur events on the Western Slope as well as helping entrepreneurs access resources in their region.”
Brian Watson, one of the co-founders of Alt Space Coworking in Grand Junction and a member of the West Slope Startup Week organizing committee, spoke about Startup Colorado’s importance for entrepreneurs in the region.
“It’s really good to have an advocate as an entrepreneur, specifically as a rural entrepreneur, because starting a company is really hard and many times, you have to go find funding, you have to find product-market fit, and if you’re doing it in a small, rural community, you may not have the people or resources that you need to be successful, so an organization like Startup Colorado helps support that and connect people throughout the entire state,” Watson said.
“We have a lot of nonprofit entities like the Business Incubator or the Chamber of Commerce that can help small businesses in Grand Junction, but they don’t necessarily have connections all across the state in the same way that Startup Colorado does.”
Among the services Startup Colorado offers that connects rural entrepreneurs to statewide resources are the Rural Entrepreneurs Network platform, which has grown to more than 1,200 members online who are entrepreneurs, funders, mentors, service providers and business support agents; the maintenance of collaborative partnerships with more than 250 business support organizations across the state; a virtual four-week pre-accelerator program for first-time founders that recently supported 24 entrepreneurs in 15 rural communities; consistently hosting networking events that provide a safe, consistent space for rural entrepreneurs to connect with peers, share vetted resources and make vital introductions; and the distribution of $175,000 in scholarships and scholarship grants to individuals and support agencies since 2019, with 67% of annual scholarships distributed to support female-led businesses.
“They’ve developed a comprehensive statewide funding database of 270 funding sources,” Watson said. “Why is this important? As an entrepreneur, if you’re just trying to keep your doors open or you’re just trying to get off the ground and you’re looking for additional funding, you may have had to go and find every one of those 270 locations until you found a good match, so an organization like Startup Colorado has really already done all of that work for you.
“By being able to keep providing these resources, it makes it easier for people to start up businesses. It makes it easier for businesses and entrepreneurs to get connected to the people, resources and tools that they need to be successful.”
Hedderman said that, now that Startup Colorado is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it will have more flexibility in the programs and resources it offers.
“Some of the ways that them being their own nonprofit will help is that it sets them up to go raise grant funding, it gives them sustainability so they can be around for a long time, and they can also help pass along funds as a nonprofit,” Watson said.