An organizational ally of entrepreneurs and small business owners on the Western Slope now has more resources and freedom than ever to continue its mission.

Startup Colorado was founded in 2011 at the University of Colorado Law School’s Silicon Flatirons Center by Phil Weiser, now the state’s attorney general, and TechStars Co-Founder Brad Feld. Six years later, it became a full-time organization that supports rural entrepreneurs across 53 counties in Colorado through a variety of services.

Tags