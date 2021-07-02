The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies are stepping up enforcement of impaired driving this weekend.
The Fourth of July DUI enforcement period, in which more law enforcement personnel will be on duty looking for impaired drivers, will be July 2-5, according to a press release.
“Unfortunately, too many motorists choose to drive impaired, which puts everyone in danger on our roadways,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk in the release.
According to the release, heightened enforcement this weekend could include checkpoints, DUI saturation patrols that consist of a group of officers patrolling an area looking for impaired-driving behaviors, and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
“The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate. Unfortunately, it is also one of the deadliest holidays for our communities each year. That’s why we’re asking you to make a plan,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in the release. “Before you consume alcohol or marijuana, have a sober ride set up or plan to stay in place. Your loved ones and fellow motorists are counting on you to make safe decisions.”
Increased DUI enforcement this weekend isn’t limited to those driving on land.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is participating in the national “Operation Dry Water” effort to raise awareness among recreational boaters about the dangers and consequences of boating while impaired, according to a press release.
Operation Dry Water will include increased patrols and checkpoints looking for impaired boaters, according to the release.
According to CPW Boating Safety Program Manager Grant Brown, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor among recreational boating deaths.
“Boating is a favorite pastime of Coloradans and visitors alike, but we want to make sure that everyone is enjoying their time on the water responsibly,” Brown said in a release.
According to CPW’s release, sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion can intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.
“A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water,” the release said.
Alcohol can also be dangerous for boat passengers, the release said, causing slips, falls overboard and other issues.
The dangers of boating while high are the same as boating while drunk, according to the release.
According to the release, boaters boating with blood alcohol content above the legal limit should expect to be arrested for boating under the influence.
CDOT is also launching a campaign this week called “It’s Not Complicated,” which aims to inform people that they shouldn’t drive after drinking, no matter how many or few drinks they’ve had.
“Many people spend an enormous amount of energy trying to convince themselves they are OK to drive after drinking,” the release said. “Unfortunately, magic solutions like the ‘chug two glasses of water’ don’t exist. The truth is, if you’ve been drinking, you’re not OK to drive.”