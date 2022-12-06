Kim Bimestefer

Kim Bimestefer is the executive director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.

It’s been years in the making, but Colorado is finally at a point where it is applying for a needed federal waiver to allow it to start importing cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

That idea, authorized in a bill the Colorado Legislature approved in 2019, required a lot of set-up, including contracting with three vendors to handle supply chain and drug safety issues.