It’s been years in the making, but Colorado is finally at a point where it is applying for a needed federal waiver to allow it to start importing cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.
That idea, authorized in a bill the Colorado Legislature approved in 2019, required a lot of set-up, including contracting with three vendors to handle supply chain and drug safety issues.
Now that that’s done, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing has formally filed its request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to operate Colorado’s Canadian Drug Importation Program, a waiver that is required under federal law.
If it works as planned, the program could save everyday Coloradans on average 65% on imported medications, but only on certain drugs, state officials say. Exactly which ones, however, won’t be known until after the vendors negotiate prices, but the department’s plan has identified more than 100 such medications.
“Our importation program, once approved by the FDA, will bring meaningful savings to Colorado consumers and employers,” said Kim Bimestefer, executive director of the department. “Dozens of commonly used, life-saving drugs can be imported through Canada for pennies on the dollar. As examples, Jardiance, a drug used to treat Type II diabetes, or Flovent, an inhaler, are about 80% less expensive through our implementation program.”
In addition to those, some of the drugs that are expected to be eligible for importation are used to treat such things as diabetes, cardiac conditions, multiple sclerosis, HIV and allergic reactions, such as the expensive EpiPen. The list also includes both brand name and generic drugs, high-cost medications and certain specialty drugs.
What medications that aren’t expected to be eligible include such controlled substances as Percocet and Vicodin; biological drugs used to treat such conditions as Crohn’s disease, arthritis and ulcerative colitis; several intravenous drugs, such as insulin; intrathecal drugs, such as those administered directly to the spinal column for pain management; and drugs inhaled during surgeries.
The state also is looking into importing drugs from other nations, such as France and Australia, which a recent state report says could generate even higher savings on certain medications, some as high as 78%. To do so, however, would require new federal law to allow it.
In August, the department announced that three vendors would be contracted to handle the importing:
■ AdriaMedic, a U.S. wholesaler that owns an Ontario-based subsidiary, is to purchase the medications and ensure they meet specifications for import into the United States.
■ Premier Pharmaceuticals, a Boise, Idaho, wholesaler that will act as the primary importer when the drugs reach the U.S., and would sell medications directly to participating pharmacies operating in Colorado.
■ Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety, a Denver-based medical research company, that is to ensure all imported drugs meet FDA standards, handle adverse event reporting and respond to consumer inquiries.
The way the program is designed to work, once AdriaMedic secures the drugs, they are to be sent to Premier, which is to unpackage them, test them to ensure they are what they say they are, repackage and relabel them, and then ship them off to Colorado pharmacies, where anyone can purchase them, with a prescription, of course.
The process for requesting the waiver had to wait until after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidelines that allows the FDA to approve the importation of certain prescription drugs from abroad. That process wasn’t completed until November 2020.
Since then, the state department has been busy outlining its program, finding the right vendors to handle it, and then drafting a detailed request on exactly how it would be implemented, state officials said.
Colorado is only one of several states that are trying to do the same thing. The others are Florida, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
“By pursuing this plan to make lower-cost prescription drugs available in our state, we are taking action to make sure that no Coloradan has to choose between their health and their finances,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who also acts as director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care.
“This is an important step in our ongoing work to save people money on health care.”