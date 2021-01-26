The national Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force approved the State of Colorado Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Management Plan in early December.
The plan, which is designed to protect Colorado waterways from invasive species, was originally conceptualized in 2006 and has been collaboratively developed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, the Colorado ANS Task Force and by ANS experts and stakeholders across the state.
“Invasive species have the potential to cause significant irreversible environmental impacts. The ANS management plan includes a coordinated prevention plan to keep Colorado’s waters free of ANS and a rapid response strategy that is designed to quickly contain new populations that may establish. This aims to minimize negative impacts on human safety, our wildlife populations and our native ecosystems,” said Reid DeWalt, CPW’s assistant director for aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources.
Highline Lake State Park has been one of the leaders in keeping aquatic nusance species like zebra quagga mussels out of its waterways.
Staff at Highline inspects all boats that come into the park, and in 2017, nearly 6,200 boats were inspected.
In 2018, park manager Alan Martinez explained that the close proximity to the Utah state line is why they remain diligent in their efforts to prevent zebra quagga mussels from getting into the lake.
“The biggest issue at Highline is our location to Lake Powell,” Martinez said at the time. “About 90 percent of our boaters boat on Lake Powell as well, so that’s a huge concern.”
CPW has been working statewide to prevent the spread of invasive species into the state’s waterways and its efforts have been successful.
It was announced on Monday that after three consecutive years of negative testing, Parks and Wildlife removed Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County from the positive waters list for quagga mussels. Since Green Mountain Reservoir was the only body of water in Colorado suspected of having a population of quagga mussels, this de-listing makes Colorado a completely negative state for both zebra and quagga mussels.
“Colorado is the only state to de-list all mussel positive waters. This is a testament to the fact that our mandatory watercraft inspection and decontamination procedures do work to protect Colorado’s waters from invasive species,” said CPW’s Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters.
While Colorado is once again completely free of invasive mussels, the threat of zebra or quagga mussels entering Colorado from another infested state is still quite real. Boaters using infested waters must take extra care not to transport mussels across state lines and to comply with Colorado’s mandatory inspection regulations, a CPW press release said.
Parks and Wildlife requires boaters to purchase an ANS Stamp when registering a boat in Colorado to help protect state waters.
The stamp provides approximately half of the funding needed to run the ANS Program operations annually, which includes watercraft inspection and decontamination services, monitoring of state waters and management of existing populations.
To learn more about CPW’s ANS Program and Aquatic Research Projects, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-ANS.aspx and https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Aquatic-Research-Projects.aspx.