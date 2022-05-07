The Colorado Aeronautical Board (CAB) on May 2 approved a second round of Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant funding allocated to match federally-funded airport projects throughout the state.
Once the federal government issues Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants, which are anticipated to begin later this spring, funds will help bolster the Grand Junction Regional Airport’s $150 million project to build a new runway.
When the Grand Junction Regional Airport receives its estimated $13,050,000 grant courtesy of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it will receive an additional $250,000 courtesy of the CAB and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
“The CAB approved these grant amounts, but the contingency is on the federal government actually awarding grants to the airports, and it never gets awarded as perfectly as it’s described in documents, but this reflects the planning work that the airports did with the FAA and with CDOT,” said the airport’s Executive Director Angela Padalecki.
She said that CDOT, the FAA and Colorado airports work together each fall to project each airport’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) planning for the next few years. Through this coordination, estimates for future projects are decided upon.
State funds are meant to help airports by lowering the matching costs expected of airports on federal grants (a 10% match), with $250,000 serving as the highest amount the state will provide to supplement airports for such grants.
Among other airports that will receive $250,000 in state money for projects to go along with federal funds are Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, Durango-La Plata County Airport, Steamboat Springs Municipal Airport and Denver’s Centennial Airport.
“That’s a program they’ve done for a long time in correspondence with the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) with the federal government because, under AIP, smaller airports are on the hook for 10% of project costs,” Padalecki said. “That’s still a lot of money on a big project, so CDOT and the Colorado Aeronautical Board, every year for many years, have funded up to $250,000 of our match.”
The state aeronautical board also approved $124,566 in matching funds to the Grand Junction Regional Airport to be paired with a Building Infrastructure Law (BIL) grant of $2,242,202. The airport has more freedom with how infrastructure money can be spent because grant eligibility standards are far broader than improvement grant eligibility standards, and much of this grant will go toward improvements to the terminal, with the rest going toward the new runway.
The infracture law sets aside $25 billion for airports nationally, with the total sum divvied into three buckets.
One bucket contains $15 billion in entitlement grants to be allocated evenly across five years ($3 billion per year).
These entitlement grants are allocated to airports based on their activity level — mostly measured by passenger traffic — and airports are entitled to these grants, meaning that, unlike FAA grants in which the agency determines how to divide and distribute funds, no airport has to compete for larger grants.
“With those entitlement grants, we still have a 10% match, so that $2.2 million must have an airport match of $220,000,” Padalecki said. “This was the prize money that’s great for airports, but our partners over at CDOT recognize, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of airports that weren’t planning on having to pay even more in matching funds for grants,’ so they worked and, ultimately, the Colorado Aeronautical Board approved, for this year, that they will fund — again — up to half of the match for the BIL entitlement grants.”
Padalecki detailed how the funding will help elevate the passenger experience at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
“We think this is a unique funding opportunity to help fund projects within our terminal building,” she said. “In particular, we have a couple of passenger loading bridges that are due to be replaced. There’s some basic infrastructure improvements we’d like to make within the building that are consistent with PFC (Passenger Facility Charge) eligibility guidelines.”