Pre-employment background checks for those who serve at-risk adults aren’t looking into whether potential workers have a history of harming clients, according to a state audit released on Monday.
In reviewing the Colorado Department of Human Service’s Protective Services Program, the Office of the State Auditor said the program is supposed to track when at-risk adults are being mistreated, and to do background checks on potential workers who care for them.
By law, providers of services to at-risk adults are required to get such background checks.
But those checks aren’t providing enough key information that employers who serve at-risk adults need before hiring, such as whether they have previously harmed an at-risk adult or mistreated them intentionally, the audit said.
“When responding to a request for a (background) check on a potential employee or contractor, the department does not inform the employer of details about any mistreatment, such as the actual harm that occurred, whether the mistreatment appeared intentional, or the relationship of the perpetrator to the at-risk adult who was harmed … was a paid professional, volunteer or family member,” the audit says.
According to the audit, the 1,343 confirmed acts of mistreatment last year were committed by 1,1,38 perpetrators, 29% of whom were professionals hired to care for at-risk adults. The remaining were family members or volunteer community members.
That number is out of more than 25,000 reported cases, only 7,735 of which were actually investigated. At-risk adults are described in the audit as adults aged 18 or older who are unable to perform or obtain services, or lack sufficient understanding to make decisions about their health, safety or welfare.
When the program finds an at-risk adult who has been mistreated by a perpetrator, that person is allowed to appeal that decision. But according to the audit, 98% of those appeals last year resulted in settlement agreements, making them unreportable to employers.
The audit also found that counties that receive reports of mistreated or neglected at-risk adults incorrectly screened out 18% of the reports that auditors had sampled.
“Other problems identified in the audit included incomplete investigations, inaccurate findings and insufficient documentation of county processes for petitioning the court for guardianship of at-risk adults,” the auditor’s office said in a release.
The department agreed with audit recommendations that it improve its appeals process and to provide training to counties on screening reports, but disagreed that it should implement a policy about being more descriptive in what it reports to employers, at least until it can more closely analyze that suggestion.