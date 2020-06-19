The state of Colorado has intervened to block further road-building or tree removal by Arch Coal in a roadless area in national forest in the North Fork Valley.
The move comes after the company’s local subsidiary, Mountain Coal, recently built more than a mile of road in the Sunset Roadless Area to help allow for expansion of its underground West Elk Mine. Conservation groups, and now the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, argue that a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in March, formalized by a federal district court order Monday, prohibits the road-building. Arch Coal disagrees.
The company is seeking to expand its mine beneath about 1,700 acres of the Sunset Roadless Area. Doing so requires building roads to drill wells that would vent methane produced during the mining.
Working with the state, the U.S. Forest Service in 2012 adopted a Colorado-specific roadless rule largely protecting national forest roadless areas in the state, but with a North Fork Valley exception area covering nearly 20,000 acres. The exception is intended to accommodate coal mining there.
The appeals court ruling found that the Forest Service improperly failed to consider keeping the 4,900-acre Pilot Knob Roadless Area out of that exception area, and ordered that the entire exception area be vacated by the district court. The district court didn’t do that until after conservation groups learned of the new road work and filed an emergency motion with the court last week.
Arch Coal maintains that the appeals court affirmed that it has full authority under its existing federal coal leases to do limited road-building needed to facilitate mining activities. The conservation groups say the appeals court’s ruling was retroactive, and as a result the Forest Service couldn’t authorize the road construction when it consented to the mine’s lease modifications by the Bureau of Land Management granting it access the roadless-area coal.
The state says in its order that it has determined the mine failed to maintain its legal right to enter the roadless area. The order prohibits further surface-disturbing activities in the roadless area, but doesn’t stop current underground operations.
The order says the mine has violated state laws and rules and “a condition of significant imminent environmental harm exists.”
Arch Coal can ask for an informal hearing on the order by Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety staff, or a formal hearing by the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board and temporary relief from the order pending that hearing.
DRMS says that to abate the violation the mine must provide detailed information as to why it maintains it has a legal right of access to the roadless area and why its actions aren’t in direct conflict with the district court order vacating the roadless rule exception.
Mountain Coal said in a statement to The Daily Sentinel that the appeals court expressly upheld its lease modifications, and the leases clearly state it is required to comply with Forest Service regulations except where those regulations would be inconsistent with its lease rights.
“There is no dispute that Mountain Coal requires roads to access the leased coal,” the company said. “Such roadbuilding is also authorized under another exception to the Colorado Roadless Rule, which allows roadbuilding where roads are needed under rights granted by statute. This includes a valid lease issued under the Mineral Leasing Act.”
Mountain Coal said the plaintiffs in the legal case “also argue that ‘tree cutting’ is prohibited, but tree cutting is also expressly allowed when it is incidental to an authorized management activity, which includes exercising rights under a valid mineral lease.”
“Mountain Coal consulted with the Forest Service before starting any work. The Forest Service did not oppose roadbuilding,” the company said.
This week, protesters concerned about the road-building gathered at the Forest Service district ranger office in Paonia. The agency is declining comment on the matter because it remains in litigation.
Matt Reed is public lands director for High Country Conservation Advocates, a party in the legal case.
“We’re pleased that the state is putting a stop to the coal company’s renegade bulldozing, which has already damaged wildlife habitat and roadless forest near the West Elk Wilderness,” he said in a news release. “The state stepped up to protect these beautiful public lands after Mountain Coal flouted a court order and the Forest Service ignored it. We’ll be watching closely to make sure the coal company obeys the law.”