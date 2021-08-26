The Colorado Board of Education approved a proposal to invest $132 million of COVID-19 relief funds to strengthen the state’s education system.
The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and the board must submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Education by Aug. 31. If approved, the money will be dispersed to cover facets of the education infrastructure from professional training to after-school programs. “We want to thank the Colorado State Board of Education for listening to stakeholder input in deciding where to best allocate these federal funds,” the Colorado Education Association said in a statement.
According to the Colorado Department of Education, if approved, the money will be allocated in the following ways:
$30 million for high-dosage tutoring, before and after-school programs and summer school
$25 million for high- risk students, tribal nations and special education students
$15 million for career and technical education
$10-$12 million for high-quality instruction materials
$7-10 million in state infrastructure for data collection, grant management and program evaluation
$5 million for educator professional development
Melanie Trujillo, director of financial services for School District 51, said that this money is separate from the District 51’s allocation of ESSER funds.
However, this money may be used for grants down the road, she said.
Through these allocations, the state board aims to support academic acceleration, expand learning opportunities to improve student engagement and strengthen the state’s capacity to support districts.
That’s part of a larger effort to improve student achievement while Colorado lags in the nation in public education funding. In a June 2021 report, EducationWeek ranked Colorado 42nd in the U.S. in school finance.
“While we’re excited about the additional funds our schools will receive in order to support students, it is a stark reminder that our state’s public schools have been drastically underfunded for the past decade,” the CEA statement said.