A state panel is accepting suggestions through April 4 for possible replacement names for 28 geographic features in the state containing the name “squaw,” including one in Colorado National Monument.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is welcoming suggestions as it looks to participate in a new federal process to rename more than 660 geographic features nationwide that contain the name, which Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has declared to be derogatory.
Haaland has ordered the federal Board on Geographic Names to take steps to remove the term from federal usage, and a federal task force has been created to come up with recommended replacement names.
That task force will be considering candidate names suggested by the U.S. Geological Survey, based on other nearby features, meaning that, for example, a feature called Squaw Mesa might be called Castle Mesa if there is a Castle Creek nearby. It is taking public comments on those candidate names and on other possible replacement names, and entities such as the Colorado board also have the opportunity to offer replacement names.
Colorado National Monument is home to a rock formation historically referred to as Squaw Fingers. It is located roughly between the Artists Point and Highland View areas in the monument. Monument spokeswoman Arlene Jackson has said the formation looks something like curled or crossed fingers.
The National Park Service several years ago already eliminated the formation’s name on the visitor map and brochure for the monument because of concerns among local Park Service staff about its offensive nature.
Other features containing the name are spread around Colorado, including on the Western Slope in Montrose, Ouray, Hinsdale, Eagle, Gunnison, and Montezuma and other counties.
The federal task force also is consulting tribes on replacement names. Like that task force, the state board will give preference to names submitted by tribes, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Recommendations to the state board may be made by clicking on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeBR5XXIZyeSFT5JIzQQK0_c9x5PaCQ5_P1heg-Uwz5EUj5vQ/viewform, emailing to dnr_cgnab@state.co.us, or mailing to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, CGNAB Administrator, 1313 Sherman St., Room 718 Denver, CO 80203.
The federal government’s separate public comment period regarding replacement names for sites nationwide ends on April 25. More information on commenting may be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/02/23/2022-03748/reconciliation-of-derogatory-geographic-names.ments/2022/02/23/2022-03748/reconciliation-of-derogatory-geographic-name