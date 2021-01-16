The state of Colorado on Friday sued the federal government to challenge the Bureau of Land Management’s new resource management plan for its Uncompahgre Field Office, contending that William Perry Pendley was illegally leading the agency when the plan was approved.
The suit comes after a federal judge in Montana already has ruled that Pendley, the BLM’s deputy director of policy and programs, served illegally as acting director for more than a year, and that three BLM resource management plans in Montana are illegal because of the role Pendley played in their approval.
Based on the judge’s findings, conservation and citizen groups already have amended an existing legal challenge of the BLM’s Uncompahgre Field Office plan, saying it is illegal in part because of Pendley’s role in approving it.
The plan covers energy development, recreation, livestock grazing and other uses on BLM lands in parts of Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties. Some activists particularly argue the plan allows too much oil and gas leasing and development in the North Fork Valley.
The state Department of Natural Resources had filed a protest of the plan decision, contending the plan lacks adequate protection of big-game winter range and migration corridors, and doesn’t sufficiently protect Gunnison sage-grouse and its habitat. The bird is federally listed as a threatened species. The state says the plan also failed to address greenhouse gas reduction targets set out by a state law passed in 2019, or aspects of Senate Bill 181, a state oil and gas bill passed that same year.
The state says the BLM’s final Uncompahgre plan addressed some concerns raised in a review by Gov. Jared Polis, but dismissed DNR’s concerns.
The suit cites some of the same legal arguments cited by Judge Brian Morris in his Montana ruling. Morris ruled that Pendley illegally served as acting director for more than a year because he hadn’t been confirmed by the Senate and didn’t fall in the permitted category of people who can serve as acting director.
Colorado’s suit says BLM regulations stipulate that the BLM director decides on protests, and Pendley improperly exercised the authority to resolve the protests by illegally serving as acting director.
The suit says the state’s understanding is that alternatively, June Shoemaker, a BLM employee serving at the time as agency’s acting assistant director of resources and planning, may have resolved the state’s protest. But even if the BLM director’s authority for resolving protests could be delegated, “no valid delegation of that duty existed” at the time the state’s protest was denied, the suit says.
It says opportunities for hunting, wildlife viewing and recreation will be adversely affected by the plan.
“The unfortunate fact is that if the Trump Administration had followed the law in appointing a Senate-confirmed nominee to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Colorado and other western states would not be in this predicament,” Polis said in a news release. “It is now Colorado communities and the State of Colorado who face unnecessary uncertainty and potential impacts to local recreation and outdoor industry jobs.”
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said in the release, “We are hopeful that the uncertainty caused by the questionable appointment can be clarified by the court so that Western Slope and Southwest Colorado communities can reliably plan for the future.”
Juli Slivka, conservation director for the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, said in a written statement, “We applaud the State of Colorado’s decision to stand up for Coloradans and challenge the Trump administration’s land use plan for the Uncompahgre region — a plan marred by political interference from illegally serving Bureau of Land Management director William Perry Pendley.”
The BLM couldn’t be reached for comment.