The 56 Colorado counties that receive annual payments in lieu of taxes from the federal government saw a slight increase this year, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday.
Overall, the counties received their share of more than $43 million in payments, about $1 million more than last year and $2 million more than in 2019.
That means that the six counties in the region also saw slight increases in what they got.
“This year’s distribution of $43.1 million to 56 counties will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a press release. “Our mission relies on partnerships with U.S. states and territories. These distributions are a great example of our commitment to be good neighbors to the communities we serve.”
The payments, known as PILT, come from a program first implemented in 1977 as a way of compensating local governments for federal land that isn’t taxable. In lieu of any tax revenue, the counties share in money the federal government earns from commercial activity allowed on public lands, such as oil and gas development, grazing and timber harvesting.
The payments are primarily based on a county’s population level and the amount of public lands within their boundaries.
The department has distributed more than $10 billion in PILT payments since the program began.
While that money stems from a variety of federal agencies that control public lands, in the six-county area it’s generally from lands controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
Here’s a breakdown of what the counties received:
n Mesa: $3.7 million
n Garfield: $3.4 million
n Montrose: $2.8 million
n Moffat: $1.1 million
n Delta: $988,000
n Rio Blanco: $614,000
PILT money shouldn’t be confused with Federal Mineral Lease payments, which stem from royalties from private interests that operate on public lands, such as drilling, mining or other commercial activities. That money is intended to be used to mitigate impacts of those activities.
Because PILT payments are deducted from any royalty money counties receive, Mesa and Garfield counties created their own special FML Districts years ago to take in that money and dole out in the form of grants.
As a result, the counties maximize the monies they receive because there is no PILT deduction.