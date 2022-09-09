A representative from Squidly’s Dirt Works, which has been contracted by Mesa County, loads trash into a trailer to be taken to the landfill at a site east of Grand Junction Motor Speedway north of Interstate 70.
William Woolston, second from left, field operations officer with the Colorado State Land Board, meets with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other county officials Thursday at the site of the state-owned parcel in the desert east of the Grand Junction Motor Speedway.
A representative from Squidly’s Dirt Works, which has been contracted by Mesa County, cleans up a trash pile at a site east of Grand Junction Motor Speedway north of Interstate 70.
A representative from Squidly’s Dirt Works, which has been contracted by Mesa County, cleans up a trash pile Thursday at a site east of Grand Junction Motor Speedway north of Interstate 70.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies serve a warrant to a man living in an RV at a site east of Grand Junction Motor Speedway north of Interstate 70 on Thursday.
Photos by Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel
A worker with Squidly’s Dirt Work, which has been contracted by Mesa County, cleans up a trash pile Thursday at a site east of Grand Junction Motor Speedway north of Interstate 70.
After a few accusatory letters between the Mesa County Attorney’s Office and the Colorado State Land Board over the past few weeks, county code enforcers and land board officials are beginning to address vagrancy and littering issues on state land in the desert north of Interstate 70.
On Thursday and as a result of that tense exchange, William Woolston, field operations supervisor with the land board, came to Grand Junction to aid Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and enforcement officers with the county’s code compliance service with cleanup efforts.
That was prompted as a result of a series of somewhat blistering letters between County Attorney Todd Starr and Bill Ryan, director of the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners.
It started with an Aug. 24 letter from Starr asking Ryan to address the trash and junk that has sat on state-owned land just east of the Grand Junction Motor Speedway, saying that area is the county’s front door and has become an eyesore for the community.
In that letter, Starr demanded that the land board do whatever any private property owner is expected to do, comply with the county’s land development code and clear out the dumped trash, old RVs and other debris that has been left there.
“My understanding is Mesa County has reached out to you about these violations, yet the Colorado State Land Board has not taken any actions to clean up the property,” Starr wrote. “This is disappointing given the State Land Board’s constitutional duty to comply with all valid local land-use regulations.”
In his Aug. 31 response, Ryan touted the benefit the land board has done in raising money for public schools.
The board, Ryan wrote, oversees 2.8 million acres in more than 6,000 properties across the state, earning money through various types of lease agreements for private use of those lands.
“We have earned $2 billion in the past decade,” he wrote.
“We are aware that recently representatives from Mesa County have misrepresented our mutual efforts to mitigate the trespass and cleanup of the Lorimor Parcels,” Ryan added. “It is unfortunate that these efforts have been portrayed in a negative light in both the local press and at public meetings.”
Ryan wrote that the board normally looks to its leaseholders to ensure its lands are properly maintained, and has long worked with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to keep trespassers off the land here.
He also wrote that the board has been seeking a leaseholder for the land in question, which it ultimately found in Solargen Energy Inc. That company is in the beginning stages of building a 48-megawatt solar farm there in the next two years, and plans to fence off the entire parcel to keep trespassers out.
A day after receiving Ryan’s response, Starr countered that none of what he wrote had anything to do with the immediate issue, saying that the land board isn’t taking responsibility for its property, but instead is placing the burden to maintain it on leaseholders and local governments.
“Deflecting your fiduciary duty to ensure these properties are appropriately managed to leases and local governments will not be acceptable,” Starr wrote Sept. 1. “Just as we look to the absentee slum lords to remedy their dilapidated residences, we look to the State Land Board as a property owner to not allow their properties to denigrate in such an extent as you have allowed.”
Starr also wrote that he took Ryan’s letter as confirmation that the land board will reimburse the county for all current and future cleanup costs, which sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Christensen told The Daily Sentinel on Thursday amounted to $4,525.
Land board spokeswoman Kristin Kemp said the agency plans to continue cleanup efforts and works with deputies to ticket trespassers, and hopes a solution is at hand with the leasing of the land to the solar company.
Starr ended his final letter suggesting that if Ryan and the land board want to maintain good relations with the Mesa County Board of Commissioners going forward, a good start would be to properly spell the names of Commissioners Cody Davis and Scott McInnis.