Changes to how the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment collects COVID-19 death numbers will result in a jump of around 130 deaths to the state’s numbers over the coming days.
Starting this week, CDPHE epidemiologists began to review the cause of death information on death certificates and entered COVID-19 caused deaths into the state’s database if those deaths had not been previously reported to the state. This data entry will include adding “probable” COVID-19 deaths, which is any Colorado resident who had no positive test for COVID-19 but the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death, according to the CDPHE.
Previously, the department reported deaths based on the day it received the information and the state does not always receive death data on the day a person dies.
After a death, the state generally receives death certificate information within three days.
Due to the lag time between when a person dies and when the state receives the death certificate, there was a delay in getting and reporting some of the data to the public. This change is expected to result in a bump of Colorado COVID-19 deaths.
Additional changes include:
An increase in the number of cases identified due to widespread targeted testing in specific communities or facilities.
A decrease in the case counts at the county level due to the removal of out-of-state cases from Colorado’s data.
Additional changes in case counts, including entering positive cases not previously reported from out-of-state labs, and additional reporting of cases related to outbreaks.