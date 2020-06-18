Small businesses have the right to an attorney, but those that can’t afford one can have a lawyer appointed to them.
Under a new program created by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade this week, financially struggling small businesses that have legal issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic can get a pro bono attorney to help them out.
With help from some of the state’s largest law firms and the Colorado Lawyers Committee, several attorneys around the state will be working through OEDIT’s 15 small business development centers, including the one in Grand Junction, to connects business owners with volunteer attorneys.
“Colorado small businesses are the economic engine of our state and the pandemic has placed enormous strain on their operations,” OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey said Wednesday in explaining why the program was created.
“Legal guidance is critical for all businesses during a time of changes and crisis,” added Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “By working together with volunteers throughout the state, we can help Colorado’s small businesses, particularly women and minority-owned businesses, confront the challenges they are facing at this time.”
Some of the legal issues businesses are facing because of the pandemic include complying with financial aid regulations, leasing arraignments and potential business liability in reopening during a public health emergency.
“The impact of the economic crisis on minority-and women-owned businesses is especially severe and this is a much-needed program,” said Connie Talmage, executive director of the lawyers committee.
The program is using volunteer private attorneys and in-house lawyers from various companies to do pro bono work in aiding businesses with basic legal advice.
The Mesa County Bar Association also is working to help find more volunteer attorneys who are willing to help, Weiser’s office said.
Businesses that want to apply for legal assistance, or volunteers who are willing to help can go to www.coloradocovidrelief.org.