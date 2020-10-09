The rising number of self-employed and gig workers applying for federal unemployment aid has revealed a rising number of people being paid too much in benefits, albeit only slightly, the Colorado Department of Labor announced Thursday.
Department officials said that, unlike people who file for regular state unemployment benefits, the procedures for self-employed workers in filing claims is new and much more complex.
As a result, many of them made unintended errors in their claim applications.
“Overpayments are always part of an unemployment insurance program for a variety of reasons,” said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department. “It can be caused by information coming from the employer after benefits have been paid, or they can be caused by an appeals decision.”
But in this case, the overpayments — about $1.5 million worth — have been through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program approved by Congress in March to help self-employed and gig workers, who normally don’t pay into the regular unemployment program and, therefore, aren’t eligible for state benefits.
Haavind and Jeff Fitzgerald, head of the Division of Unemployment, said PUA filing requirements include far more information than regular benefit filers, including such things as gross and net incomes and any profit or loss.
Because most of those overpayments were due to confusion or a misunderstanding — rather than outright fraud — of how to file the proper forms, the department is offering to write off those overpayments, and not require the gig workers to pay the money back. That’s only if they can show a financial hardship.
“Any overpayment because of the misunderstanding of the form will have the ability to appeal with us,” Haavind said. “If the claimant indicates to us that the offset was a result of a misunderstanding of the process, or that it provides a financial hardship, that will be considered a write-off.”
Since mid-April, when the PUA program became available, more than 162,000 self-employed or gig workers have filed claims, including 6,857 in six Western Slope counties, according to department statistics. Of the total number, only about 9,000 gig filers received more money than they should have. On average, that was about $155 per worker.
Overall, there have been 569,357 Colorado workers who have filed regular unemployment claims since the pandemic began in March. As of the end of last week, checks went out to 124,274 workers for regular state benefits, 64,680 under the PUA program and another 27,338 under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which extended unemployment benefits another 13 weeks. Normally, workers are entitled to up to 26 weeks of benefits.