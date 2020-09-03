In a time of a global pandemic when many people are staying at home, students can’t avoid crowds by opting to learn online if they have no access to the internet, and many in Colorado do not, state leaders said Wednesday.
As a result, Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Education Commissioner Katy Anthes have created alliances with several telecommunications companies to find new ways to provide that access, which they say impacts rural and urban communities alike.
In addition to teaming up with such companies as T-Mobile, which has launched a $10 billion program to provide free internet access to 10 million households nationwide, the three Colorado officials are working several angles to help ensure that Colorado students get that access, too.
“The question before us is how can we make sure that every child has access to high-quality broadband, especially during the pandemic,” Polis said. “Even in districts and schools that, in a time period when things aren’t back to normal, that learning-at-home component is really more important than ever before.”
Highlighting such internet providers as Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s Elevate, Polis said several private companies have already stepped up to help fill the need when it comes to online learning.
Still, he said more is needed.
“A recent survey from the Department of Education and the (Colorado) Education Initiative estimated that about 65,000 Colorado students lack access to the internet,” the governor said. “While providers have worked hard to provide low-cost options, there are still too many students without connection in both urban Colorado and rural Colorado.”
To help address that, Anthes announced that the Colorado Department of Education was going to dedicate $2 million of money it received in coronavirus relief aid approved by Congress earlier this year to also provide internet access to students in rural parts of the state that don’t have it and to low-income families that can’t afford it.
That effort is intended to help fill gaps that aren’t being met, such as the 34,000 free WiFi hotspots that T-Mobile is providing to students in low-income families in the state.
“Broadband access is now an essential school supply,” Anthes said. “It seems like everything in 2020 is a little crazy, a little harder, a little more challenging, but it really does show our resilience in coming together and that we can solve problems.”
Mesa County District 51 is one of the school districts that has taken advantage of that T-Mobile program, district spokeswoman Catherine Foster-Gruber said.
The district has already purchased 1,200 hotspots from T-Mobile to provide unlimited internet access for the next two years. At the same time, it’s also bought about 15,000 Chromebooks as part of an initiative to get computers into the hands of every student.
That comes at a cost of about $300,000 for the hotspots, and $5 million for the computers, which is being paid for from bonds district voters approved in 2017.
“It’s also worth mentioning that while we were planning on these purchases before COVID, the pandemic has brought forth some purchasing opportunities we wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Foster-Gruber said. “Because of the response to COVID, we have been able to acquire devices more easily than we initially thought.”
School Superintendent Diana Sirko said the district didn’t initiate full-time online schooling precisely because of the spotty internet connections in the county.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Weiser said he has joined with 38 other states to press the Federal Communications Commission to open up access to its multi-million programs to fund broadband projects to schools.
He said that while hotspots are fine, they don’t work everywhere.
Those FCC grants could go toward installing new cell towers and other mobile devices to provide additional internet access where broadband capabilities are limited or nonexistent.
— Staff writer James Burky contributed to this report.