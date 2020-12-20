Colorado’s economy continues to be heavily impacted by this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, but the state’s revenue forecast is turning out not to be as bad as expected.
That’s largely due to the massive budget cuts state lawmakers made back in the spring, when the impacts from the global health crisis wasn’t fully known, state economists told the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Friday.
Those economists say that as things stand right now, the Legislature is expected to have about $3.75 billion more to spend or save than is called for in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“This forecast shows Colorado’s economy is starting to bounce back, but it’s clear low-wage workers in our state are hurting and still have a difficult road ahead,” said Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Democratic Party JBC member whose district includes Delta County.
“Though we passed bipartisan legislation to help bridge the gap for those who are at the most risk of falling further behind, individuals, small businesses, restaurants and schools desperately need more federal assistance through the months ahead,” she added. “We’re going to use every tool we have at the state level to help Colorado.”
Gov. Jared Polis said much of that will help come in additional economic stimulus ideas that couldn’t be addressed during this month’s special session, when lawmakers allocated about $345 million in such things as sales tax credits and direct payments to businesses, and assistance for displaced workers in paying rent, utilities and getting food, all designed to help Coloradans weather the winter months.
What’s next, Polis said, is to start work on stimulating the state’s economic recovery through next year, and at least for now is hoping to allocated up to $800 million more toward that goal.
“The biggest pieces include shovel-ready infrastructure, which creates jobs and reduces traffic, including money for downtown projects that Grand Junction was the recipient of in the first round,” Polis said. “This will allow for much larger grants for revitalizing downtown areas, money for improving capacity at our state parks, money for fire prevention, and a number of other key areas.”
Still, state economists said there are several uncertainties in their revenue forecasts going forward, some of which are due to the ending federal programs that were implemented earlier this year, including unemployment aid and payroll assistance for businesses.
While a new federal aid package that could be approved as early as this weekend will help, it is unknown if the next Congress will be able to approve additional aid for states and local governments, the economists said.
“The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines holds promise for the economic outlook and the possibility of additional federal fiscal stimulus poses an upside near-term risk to economic activity,” said economists with Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the Legislature. “The pace of the economic recovery in Colorado and nationally will heavily influence revenue streams, including income and sales tax revenues.”