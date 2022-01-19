The same day that the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the Mesa County Board of Commissioners took steps to remove Clerk Tina Peters permanently as elections head, two other things happened: The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission voted to launch a second investigation into her activities, and Peters re-activated her long-idled campaign finance account.
The IEC, which already is investigating allegations that Peters may have accepted gifts in excess of state limits, approved a second complaint Tuesday that she has failed to report donations to a special legal defense fund.
The new IEC complaint alleges that Peters has actively been soliciting for contributions to defend her in any current or pending legal entanglements, but not reported them in violation of a previous IEC ruling that ruled that such funds are permissible but needed to be transparent to the public.
Peters has acknowledges that fund has accepted money, including from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who also is a centerpiece in the first investigation for admittedly flying Peters around the nation and placing her in hotels elsewhere in the country during a two-month period last summer when she was in hiding.
Both complaints, filed by Grand Junction resident Anne Landman, are related to a separate lawsuit filed by the Secretary of State’s Office over Peters’ failure to report donations to her re-election campaign. That lawsuit is pending.
Peters had de-activated her campaign finance account in November 2019, but continued to solicit for donations on her campaign website and Facebook page, the lawsuit alleges.
The suit was filed after the Secretary of State’s Office twice gave Peters an opportunity to cure her campaign finance account and avoid being assessed a hefty fine.
On Tuesday, Peters re-activated that account, which currently lists no cash on hand.
That occurred less than a week after Peters formally announced her re-election bid. She will face fellow Republican Bobbie Gross in the June primary. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the June 2018 GOP primary.