The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Venture Capital Authority are renewing a program to help provide investment money to rural businesses.
The two state agencies have renewed a partnership with the Greater Colorado Venture Fund to expand access to needed capital for entrepreneurs and startup businesses. The fund has already committed about $11 million to the program, which focuses on creating jobs in rural communities.
“As a state, we are committed to catalyzing private investment across all of Colorado, including our rural communities,” said Eve Lieberman, economic development executive director. “When Colorado companies have the resources to grow, they contribute to a strong economy that works for everyone and create quality jobs.”
The authority first partnered with the fund in 2018, when it contributed $13.3 million toward the partnership, adding to the $4 million from the private fund. It was the first such venture fund in the nation that focused on rural investments.
Since then, it has made 29 investments on a wide range of Colorado brands, collectively raising more than $40 million and creating more than 150 jobs in rural Colorado, including such counties as La Plata, Gunnison and Chaffee.
The fund has raised nearly $25 million for this second round.
Some of that money came through the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was awarded to Colorado last year.
That initiative is focused on expanding access to capital for businesses with fewer than 10 employees that are located in underserved communities.
Of the initial $31 million the state was awarded by the treasury department, more than $19 million was directed toward the fund, but over the next five years, Colorado could receive as much as $104 million in federal funding, about half of which is to go to the state venture capital fund.