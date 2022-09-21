Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario has until early next month either to fix potential violations of state campaign finance laws or contest an initial determination that he violated those laws, according to a warning letter issued to him from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
In that letter issued on Monday, Alex Gentry, a campaign and political finance legal analyst in the office’s Election Division, said there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office in June to promote U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and denounce her then-GOP primary challenger, state Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.
Gentry wrote that the Republican sheriff, who is running unopposed for reelection this year, has until Oct. 4 either to “cure” those alleged violations or challenge them. The letter, however, doesn’t say what actions Vallario could take to cure those alleged violations.
In one of five complaints filed by the head of a political action committee that is targeting Boebert’s reelection bid, Gentry wrote that there appeared to be sufficient evidence Vallario sent an email to unknown recipients on his work account promoting Boebert and denouncing Coram.
“On June 13, 2022, the respondent Sheriff Vallario ‘used his official email, official office, official office equipment and other official resources to send a political message supporting Lauren Boebert for Congress and deriding her opponent, Senator Don Coram, in violation of state law,’ ” Gentry wrote, quoting from a complaint filed against him. “The content of this email appears to be respondent Sheriff Vallario’s script to support Congresswoman Boebert and criticize her opponent.”
Under Colorado law, while elected officials are permitted to express their personal opinions, it is a violation of campaign laws to use taxpayer-funded offices, equipment or resources to do so.
In that email, written from Vallario’s garcosheriff.com account, the sheriff wrote that Boebert was “the only candidate in the Republican primary supporting law enforcement,” and encouraged recipients to vote for her.
He also called Coram “downright awful” to law enforcement.
The complaint, filed by American Muckraker PAC Director David Wheeler, was spurred after Wheeler was trying to get details about an incident in August when sheriff deputies responded to complaints from some of Boebert’s neighbors about her husband, Jayson, and one of her sons alleging the son was speeding in an off-road vehicle on their shared roadway, and Boebert’s husband had allegedly run over their mailboxes after they complained.
At the time, the sheriff’s office said that by the time five of its deputies arrived on the scene, the incident had been settled among the neighbors, something some of those neighbors later disputed.
Wheeler is asking the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the FBI to investigate Vallario, saying the sheriff is using his office in other ways to support Boebert’s campaign.