Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario has until early next month either to fix potential violations of state campaign finance laws or contest an initial determination that he violated those laws, according to a warning letter issued to him from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

In that letter issued on Monday, Alex Gentry, a campaign and political finance legal analyst in the office’s Election Division, said there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office in June to promote U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and denounce her then-GOP primary challenger, state Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.