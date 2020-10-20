The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is under investigation for possible campaign finance violations over its support of a proposed public safety tax measure on this fall’s ballot.
After receiving a complaint from a county resident, the Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office filed a formal complaint against the Sheriff’s Office late last week, calling for fines or “such other relief as is warranted” for allegedly using public property to campaign for passage of a proposed sales tax increase to support law enforcement in the county.
“The (sheriff’s office) expended money and contributed staff time in addition to other county resources to urge voters to support Delta County Initiative IA, the Back the Badge initiative,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says in the complaint, filed on behalf of the Secretary of State’s Office. “This included endorsing the initiative using official government communications accounts. The communications from the DCSO did not include any arguments against the Back the Badge Initiative (and) the DSCO should be penalized as provided by law.”
For the past several months, the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the county have been posting Back The Badge messages on various government social media accounts, including its own Facebook page.
In a release Monday, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said he was first made aware of potential campaign finance violations on Aug. 28, saying that as soon as the Sheriff’s Office heard on Thursday that it could be in violation, it immediately corrected it. But that’s not entirely true.
When The Daily Sentinel first reported this issue in August, Taylor said he would take down any posts from his office’s Facebook page. As of Monday, that post was still on the page.
“This is not my first mistake I ever made, and it won’t be my last,” Taylor said in the release. “I would ask the Delta County citizens to not hold this honest mistake against the Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency in Delta County.”
A similar post also remains on the Cedaredge and Paonia police department Facebook pages, but one on the Delta Colorado Police Department Facebook page has been removed.
Those postings continue to say that yard signs are available at the Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement offices in Delta, Cedaredge, Paonia and Hotchkiss. That, too, is in violation of campaign finance laws, the complaint says.
“According to the DCSO, Delta County employees spent a total of 41 hours to support the initiative between January 2020 and September 2020,” the complaint says. “On September 23, 2020, an invoice was submitted from Delta County to the Back the Badge small-scale issue committee to reimburse the county for resources, including this staff time, spent to support the initiative. The invoice requested total reimbursement of $1,344.10.”
In August, a Back the Badge volunteer said the campaign had raised about $2,500, spending nearly all of it on campaign yard signs.
The measure asks Delta County voters to approve a 0.8% increase in the county’s sales tax to be dedicated to law enforcement. Currently, the county assesses a sales tax of 2%.
Under the proposal, which is expected to raise about $2.7 million a year, the Sheriff’s Office would get 52% of that money. Meanwhile, the Delta Police Department would receive 31%; Cedaredge Police Department, 7%; Paonia police, 6%; and the Hotchkiss Town Marshal’s Office, 4%.
Last year, county residents narrowly rejected a similar proposal by 216 votes to increase the county’s sales tax rate by 1%.