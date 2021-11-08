The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters over her fundraising efforts and failure to report contributions and expenses for nearly three years.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, says Peters clearly is running for re-election next year, and clearly is soliciting donations, but hasn’t filed a campaign finance report since terminating her previous account in January 2019, a few months after she was first elected to office.
The suit was filed Friday before the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts in Denver, where such campaign finance matters generally go first.
“Under Colorado law, all candidates are required to register a candidate committee with the Secretary of State prior to accepting any contributions to support the committee’s activities,” the suit says.
“Ms. Peters appears to have actively solicited contributions on her candidate webpage and on a litigation support website, and accepted contributions from third parties,” the lawsuit adds. “An individual becomes a candidate when they publicly announce their intent to run for office and thereafter receive a contribution or make an expenditure in support of their candidacy.”
Peters makes it clear both on her committee’s website, www.TinaPetersforColorado.com, and on her “Vote Tina Peters 2022” Facebook page, that she intends to run next year. Both online sites have mechanisms for supporters to make donations.
Additionally, the suit says Peters also is accepting contributions for a legal defense fund, www.StandwithTina.org, and has actively been promoting that fund, asking for money to help her legal challenges over numerous investigations into alleged criminal violations, and when she was temporarily removed as the designated election official for the fall election.
She also has accepted contributions in the form of travel expenses, “including a flight on a private jet and lodging, contributed by Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, in connection with Ms. Peters’ appearance at a Cyber Symposium on or about August 10-12, 2021, and thereafter,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed by Assistant Attorney General Emily Buckley.
The lawsuit was filed after Peters twice ignored two warning letters from the Elections Division in the past two months to cure her account, and report any donations and expenditures to her legal defense fund, which is required in a separate filing.
A copy of the suit, which asks for unspecified penalties and fines to be levied against the clerk, was served to Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, and Scott Beilfuss, co-chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party who filed the initial complaint against Peters.
In addition to this case, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is looking into a complaint that she has accepted gifts in excess of state limits.
If Peters does run, she would face fellow Republican Bobbie Gross in the June 2022 primary. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the 2018 primary by 1,344 votes, going on to win in the fall of that year.