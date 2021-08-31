The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has taken the next step in its attempts to make sure that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has no say in the oversight of the upcoming fall elections.
That happened when the office formally filed a lawsuit in Mesa County District Court on Monday asking to officially remove Peters as the county’s designated election official. The suit also names Peters’ deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley.
“Respondents Tina M. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, and Belinda Knisley, the deputy clerk and recorder for Mesa County, allowed an unauthorized individual to participate in the secure process for installing an update to the county’s electronic voting system, leading to the public disclosure of state-guarded passwords needed to access the equipment,” according to the lawsuit.
“It appears that the passwords were then used by an as-yet unknown person or persons to access the equipment,” the suit says. “The criminal investigation into this unprecedented security breach are now ongoing.”
The person that Peters and Knisley allegedly allowed into secure areas of the Elections Division previously has been identified as Gerald or Jerry Wood. He’s the husband of Wendi Wood, who was one of several Mesa County residents who have been speaking out against mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to declare the county a so-called constitutional sanctuary.
The lawsuit, filed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, is on behalf of Griswold and Heidi Hess, a Mesa County resident.
In addition to Griswold’s office, the entire matter also is the subject of potentially criminal investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, which is being assisted by the attorney general’s office.
“Colorado’s electorate cannot wait for the final resolution of these investigations and any criminal charges that may ultimately be filed,” the suit says. “Counties are now preparing for the November 2, 2021, coordinated statewide election, and Mesa County’s participation in that election must be conducted by a chief designated election official who is able to perform the duties required by the election code.”
The lawsuit also names former Secretary of State Wayne Williams to serve as the designated election official, and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner as director of elections.
Naming both to oversee the county’s elections forestalls any potential legal dispute between the state and county. That was a possibility when Griswold initially named Reiner as the top elections official, and the county named Williams instead.
Regardless, the two had already agreed to work together.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said Griswold’s lawsuit had been anticipated in naming who should be the designated election official, and was pleased to see that Griswold did not intend to press the matter about the Reiner-Williams dispute. He said that this way, the two can more easily work together, something they had planned to do anyway.
Davis also said that Reiner’s temporary dual title as director of elections won’t impact the job duties of Peters’ current elections director, Brandi Bantz.
On Monday, the commissioners approved a contract officially hiring Williams. Last week, the commissioners approved a contract with Dominion Voting Systems that extends its current licensing and maintenance agreement for another five years, until 2029. That contract calls for Dominion to replace all of the equipment that Griswold had decertified earlier this month for free, saving the county about $300,000.
Davis also said that, in the interests of helping Mesa County voters feel secure in the results of this fall’s election, the commissioners are calling not only for the continued use of Dominion vote-tabulating machines, but also a hand count of all ballots.
Additionally, ballot tabulations also will be done again through Clear Ballot machines, and will be made available online for anyone to do their own counts, all at the county’s expense.
“That’s why we’re going to have the most secure and safe election in the nation,” Davis said.