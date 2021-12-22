The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is asking a Denver judge to dismiss as frivolous a lawsuit filed against the office alleging irregularities in the 2020 general election.
That suit was filed in Denver District Court by state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Canon City, and several local elected officials, including two Rio Blanco commissioners, Gary Moyer and Jeff Rector, and the clerk and recorders in Elbert and Douglas counties.
They contend the office failed to properly test voting equipment before the 2020 election, deleted election files and are obstructing counties’ ability to conduct independent audits of election results.
“Plaintiffs pray that the court enter judgment that an independent forensic audit is necessary to determine whether the voting systems meet legal standards, and whether the systems accurately recorded the votes of the people of Colorado in the 2020 election,” the lawsuit reads.
In its motion to dismiss the case, the Secretary of State’s office says the allegations are all based on unfounded election conspiracy theories.
“The plaintiffs’ allegations are patently false, and their legal justifications without merit,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “Nationwide, bad actors are abusing the judicial process to spread disinformation, undermine confidence in elections and suppress the right to vote. It is extremely concerning to see elected officials here in Colorado spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.”
Griswold’s office says state law requires it to certify, or de-certify, a county’s election equipment; it is the job of county clerks to maintain copies of election files, and not the state; and counties aren’t barred from conducting audits, just not by those who are not qualified.
That last allegation is partly based on what occurred in Maricopa County in Arizona, where a third-party company that had never conducted election audits before was hired to do so.
That audit actually discovered more votes for President Joe Biden, who won the state over former President Donald Trump.
As a result, Griswold’s office approved emergency rules earlier this year to prevent individual counties that had already audited and certified their 2020 election results from doing the same.
The lawsuit points out that Hanks was the only Colorado legislator to attend a hearing in Arizona over its third-party audit.
Hanks also was reportedly the only Colorado lawmaker to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
Hanks is one of several GOP candidates vying to run against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., next year.
A similar lawsuit, filed by former Secretary of State Scott Gessler on behalf of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, alleges that Griswold’s office illegally destroyed election files, but makes no mention that election files were properly copied and stored on a separate data device before election equipment was upgraded in May.
Last week, another lawsuit was filed against Griswold’s office by the right-leaning Public Interest Legal Foundation, an Indianapolis-based group that routinely files suits against states to get them to purge voters rolls.
The lawsuit is intended to find out if there are dead people registered to vote in Colorado.
Griswold’s office wouldn’t comment on that third lawsuit because it has not yet been served. Still, she said it’s another misuse of the court system.
“Continued abuse of the judicial system to undermine voters’ confidence in our elections is a threat to democracy,” she said.
“Colorado is a model for both access and security, and I will continue to uphold voters’ rights at the ballot box.”