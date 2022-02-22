The Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has filed a lawsuit against District 51 school board member Will Jones for not reporting a $3,000 contribution from the Mesa County Republican Party until three months after he received it.
That lawsuit, filed earlier this month to the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts, claims that Jones received the GOP party money on Oct. 2, but didn’t report it until he filed an amended report on Jan. 4.
According to campaign finance reports, however, the party reported giving Jones that money on Sept. 24.
The party’s filings also show that it gave similar $3,000 contributions to now school board President Andrea Haitz and board member Angela Lema.
While Haitz did report that contribution soon after she received it, Lema’s campaign reports show no $3,000 contribution from the party, their campaign records show.
As a result, Grand Junction resident Scott Beilfuss says he plans to file a campaign finance complaint against Lema, too. He filed a similar one against the Committee to Elect Will Jones in December, which led to the lawsuit.
That suit also cites several expenditures that Jones’ committee either failed to report entirely or didn’t report until months later, including a $1,799 expenditure to Rhema Music and Clothing Co. in Fruita for campaign signs and banners.
“The committee failed to timely report contributions and expenditures, including a $3,000 contribution it received on Oct. 2, 2021, but not reported until Jan. 4, 2022, and altogether failing to report certain other expenditures,” the suit reads.
The suit also claims that Jones misidentified a $2,471 donation from a nonprofit group called “Constitution Freedom Rlue of Law.”
According to state business filing reports with the Secretary of State’s Office, the Clifton-based group that first formed in 2019 didn’t correct the spelling of its name until nearly two years later, to “Constitution Freedom Rule of Law.”
That group now is known as “Stand for the Constitution,” officially changing its name last December. Jones’ report, however, lists it “Constitution Freedom Blue of Law.”
Lema and Haitz also received identical $2,471 contributions from the group, but while Lema’s report also names it “Constitution Freedom Blue of Law,” Haitz’s report calls it “Constitution Freedom of Law.”
In responding to questions about Jones’ filings, his committee’s registered agent, Marge Klein, provided investigators invoices on the committee’s advertisements and communications.
In those invoices, three weren’t reported until months after they were made, and three were not reported at all.
Klein also is listed as the registered agent for Haitz’s campaign, and Marjorie Klein for Lema’s campaign finance reports.
All three list a Tammy Klein as their designated filing agent, so it’s unclear who filed the reports.
Marge Klein is president of the Fort Lupton-based Polifi Team, a campaign consultant and professional services firm that has a long list of conservative candidates and GOP elected officials as clients, including state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Heidi Ganahl, a Republican candidate for governor.
Both Lema and Haitz list expenditures to that firm, but Jones’ reports do not.
Like most states and the federal government, the Office of Administrative Courts, a division of the Colorado Department of Personnel, hears a variety of cases dealing with elected officials and state agencies, including such things as workers’ compensation and campaign finance.
It is designed to provide a low-cost option for citizens to file complaints against government agencies and elected and appointed officials without having to go to district court or hire attorneys.
Generally, its rulings, which can be appealed to district courts, result in little more than monetary fines and court costs.