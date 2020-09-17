High school football inched one step closer Wednesday evening to returning this fall in Colorado.
Gov. Jared Polis’s office sent a release just after 5 p.m. that the state will “conditionally approve” a request from the Colorado High School Activities Association to make football, field hockey, cheer and dance available in Season A.
The state approved a variance that will allow rosters of 50 players in football, with a total of 100 players at a game. Cheer and dance teams can have 28 participants per roster.
“If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what it right for their communities,” the release from Polis’ office read. “The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”
After the governor’s release, CHSAA posted on its Twitter account that it was seeking clarification.
“CHSAA received guidelines of the variance from the COVID-19 Response Team. We are working with the Governor’s office to address specific language so as to not have to further reduce a modified season schedule,” the tweet read.
The CHSAA board of directors called an emergency meeting Wednesday night.
Receiving the variance for larger roster sizes was key to allowing football to be played, but it’s not the final step in the process. Schools will be required to declare which season they intend to play in, and then the issue would go to the CHSAA Board of Directors.
Last week, the board voted against changing the schedule that was adopted in August, and then later agreed to have CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green make another request to the state.
School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain told the school board on Tuesday night that the four high schools here are leaning toward playing in Season A. Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it would opt for Season C.
In its letter to Blanford-Green, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment said it was fast-tracking requests for outdoor events, but not considering those for the indoor sports of volleyball and gymnastics. Boys soccer, the other fall team sport that was moved to Season C, was not mentioned.