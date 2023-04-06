Voters can give a little more money to state and local candidates, under new rules adopted by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
In its normal periodic adjustment of campaign contribution limits to account for inflation, donors can give $100 more per election to such statewide candidates as governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
For contributors to legislative races, the limit goes from $200 to $225 per election, which means a primary race and the general election.
“The permanently adopted rules adjust contribution limits based upon the percentage change over a four-year period in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index for Denver-Boulder-Greeley, as required by the Colorado Constitution,” the office said in a statement. “The first adjustment was made in the first quarter of 2007, and then every four years thereafter.”
Individuals also can give more to political parties, up to $4,675 per year to any state, county, district or local party, but no more than $3,875 to a state party.
Likewise, small donor committees can donate up to $23,600 per year at the state, county, district or local level, but no more than $19,650 to a state party.
The change not only impacted what individuals can contribute to candidates, but also how much small donor committees can give to state and local candidates. Under the change, such committees can donate $7,825 to statewide candidates, up from $6,750, while they also can donate $3,100 to candidates in races for the Legislature, State Board of Education, regent of the University of Colorado and local district attorneys.
Under two new state laws, candidates for county and school board candidates also are subject to campaign finance limits. Voters can donate up to $1,425 in countywide races, and $2,500 for school board directors per election cycle, which means both a primary (in the case of county races) and a general election.
County candidates also can take in up to $14,400 from small donor committees, and $25,475 from a political party.
Currently, the Legislature is considering a bill that would place campaign limits on candidates in municipal elections, up to $250 from individuals and $2,500 from small donor committees. The measure, HB1245, would prohibit political parties from donating to such candidates, which are considered under the law to be nonpartisan.
While school board races also are nonpartisan, state law allows political parties to contribute up to $2,500 to candidates per election cycle. They also can receive up to $25,000 from small donor committees.