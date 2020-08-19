In a lawsuit that already may be moot, Colorado joined 13 other states Tuesday in challenging budget cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, saying they threaten mail delivery and could undermine the upcoming fall elections.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said cuts that Postal Service leaders have implemented recently could delay not only mailed ballots, but also other crucial needs such as medications. Those cuts include the removal of five delivery bar code sorters, at least one mail sorter from a Denver distribution center, reduction in overtime pay and earlier deadlines for end-of-day mail processing.
“Coloradans depend on the U.S. Postal Service to conduct business, pay bills, order prescriptions and to vote by mail,” Weiser said. “The sweeping changes that the postmaster general implemented at the Postal Service are illegal and threaten to undermine our state’s independent authority to conduct elections.”
Although Colorado is only one of five states to go to all mail-in voting, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing many other states to increase their use of absentee ballots to allow residents to cast their votes without having to expose themselves to the virus.
The lawsuit, however, may be unnecessary. Days before he is to appear before Congress, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced in a statement Tuesday that he is halting all planned changes to the Postal Service, including keeping retail hours the same, retaining the mail processing equipment and mail boxes that haven’t already been removed, keeping open all mail-processing facilities and approving overtime pay as needed.
DeJoy also said the service would have standby resources available starting Oct. 1 to ensure the Postal Service can handle any upswing in mail deliveries, including mail ballots.
DeJoy said he’s still committed to bringing the service into long-term financial sustainability.
“I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election,” he said in the statement.
“In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic,” he added.” To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”
The issue drew heated debate nationwide last week when President Donald Trump, after denouncing mail-in ballots and saying they would hurt his and other Republicans’ re-election chances, said he didn’t want to fund the Postal Service more money because of an expected increase in mailed ballots nationwide.
Trump also repeatedly has said that although mail-in ballots could lead to voter fraud, absentee balloting are safe. The difference between the two is that absentee ballots in states that have them must be requested by voters, who then have to give a reason for why they want one, such as being in the military, seriously ill or out of the country.
Regardless, Colorado officials say Trump is engaging in voter suppression because he fears he will lose re-election, saying that mail-in voting increases voter turnout.
“Recent politically motivated threats are undermining confidence in the U.S. Postal Service and are creating a legitimate danger to our democracy,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “Colorado has led the way nationally by demonstrating how safe, secure and reliable vote-by-mail can be.”
The coalition of states in the federal lawsuit are Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.