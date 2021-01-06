Displaced Colorado workers hoping to restore their unemployment assistance from federal programs will have to refile — or at least reopen — claims they filed under programs that expired at the end of last year, officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Tuesday.
But those claimants, including initial filers for regular state unemployment benefits, will have to wait about a week to access the department’s unemployment benefits system again.
That’s because the department is in the process this week of switching to a new computer filing system, one that it expects to have up and running by Sunday.
“Nearly 1 million unemployment insurance claims have been filed since mid-March,” said Joe Barela, executive director of the department. “Today, we have over 265,000 Coloradans receiving (continuing) unemployment insurance benefits.
“Our current priorities are modernization,” he added. “This (computer upgrade) project has been in the works for many years. It will bring more flexibility, agility and cloud-based systems to the claimants’ side of the unemployment insurance program. Modernization also helps create a more secure environment.”
Claims for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, made available for self-employed and gig workers who generally don’t qualify for regular state benefits, and for Federal Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which extended regular state unemployment benefits for another 11 weeks, saw an interruption in the aid they were receiving.
That’s because the programs created by Congress in March had expired on Dec. 26, and because President Donald Trump delayed signing a new Coronavirus Relief Bill late last month.
As a result, the department still is awaiting more guidelines on how the programs are to be operated, including a renewed Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. That program, which was providing claimants an additional $600 a week, expired last July, but has been renewed, now providing only half that amount.
All three of the renewed federal programs are set to expire March 13 unless Congress extends them again.
Phil Spesshardt, benefits services branch manager for the department, said the renewed claims for PUA and PEUC benefits will see a delay in checks, but once approved they can backdate their renewed claims to Dec. 27, when the old programs ended and the new ones began.
The department had planned to roll out its new claimant processing system last spring, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented number of people filing for state and federal programs caused it to delay its implementation.
With it, the department expects to be able to process claims faster, with fewer errors and to be able to catch fraudulent claims more easily, Barela said.
Barela said that people whose unemployment benefits have been exhausted have other resources they can tap into, including help in changing careers and getting new jobs
To access those job listings, go to cdle.colorado.gov.
To get help in those job searches, such as resume writing or learning interviewing skills, go to onwardco.gov.